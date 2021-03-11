Washington DC's 2021 Female LLS All-Star Candidate Roxana Muzzammel to Host Remembrance, Celebration, and a Hope for a Cure Event

Roxana is Washington DC's Female 2021 LLS All-Star candidate. She actively represents the Greater Washington DC area in her mission to raise funds for research on blood cancers. Since 2013, Roxana has raised over $150,000 for LLS and sponsored the Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Research Grant Portfolio in her father's name, Dr. Al Mohiuddin Muzzammel, that helped advance 9 AML drugs. Her passion lies in the memory of her beloved father, who passed away from AML and Graft Versus Host Disease in 2011. Roxana hopes to raise an additional $50,000 for the sponsoring of an Immunotherapy research grant in memory of her father, whose 10-year passing takes place on March 19th.

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, five-year survival rates for those diagnosed with blood cancers have increased by as much as 4-fold since the 1960s. LLS "helped advance 55 of the 65 blood cancer treatment options approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 2017."

Roxana hopes that her virtual event will help spread awareness of blood cancer research, encouraging those interested in making a difference to help join her in her fundraising mission. Roxana's LLS All-Star campaign fundraising dates will take place from April 1 – June 12, 2021. When asked about her motivation to the cause, she stated, "Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The struggle you're in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow."

In addition to her fundraising campaign, Roxana will also be hosting Roxy's Comedy for A Cure Virtual Event on May 19th. This virtual event is dedicated to raising money for the acquisition of the Immunotherapy research grant. Immunotherapy treatments involve the use of patients' immune systems to fight cancer rather than chemotherapy, which results in fewer short-term side effects. Immunotherapy research also helps those suffering from Graft Versus Host Disease, which ultimately honors the life of Roxana's late father. To learn more about Roxana's campaign, go to http://roxyllsallstar.com.

Anyone interested in obtaining more information about anything included in this release or for press inquiries are encouraged to contact:

Roxana Muzzammel

http://roxyllsallstar.com

[email protected]

or RSVP at:

http://bit.ly/LLS10Year

