Washtenaw County Needs Resident Survey Participation to Seek Grant Funding for Broadband

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washtenaw County Broadband Task Force is requesting that Washtenaw County residents participate in a survey to help measure broadband access.

This survey provides accurate data regarding which properties do and do not currently have internet access. Information gathered will only be used to support broadband internet expansion efforts and will aid the Task Force in seeking grant funding to increase broadband availability in Washtenaw County.

Broadband is essential for participation in modern society. However, Michigan has more 360,000 households without broadband access, including many in Washtenaw County. "With more than 8,000 households representing over 20,000 Washtenaw County residents without broadband access, this project is key to preparing for funding opportunities that will bring high speed broadband to those without it," said Barb Fuller, Chair of the Washtenaw County Broadband Equity Task Force.

Residents in participating townships will receive a paper survey in the mail the week of February 3, 2020. This survey will be printed with a unique property tax ID.

The survey results will provide granular information about residents' broadband speeds and availability to aid the task force in gathering the necessary data for grant applications.

Participating townships include:

Ann Arbor Township

Augusta Township

Bridgewater Township

Dexter Township

Freedom Township

Lima Township

Lodi Township

Manchester Township

Northfield Township

Saline Township

Scio Township

Sharon Township

Sylvan Township

Webster Township

York Township

The Washtenaw County Broadband Task Force survey is being conducted through a partnership with Merit Network's Michigan Moonshot initiative - an effort that aims to bridge the digital divide in Michigan. With the participation of Washtenaw County residents, these organizations will collect the necessary data to develop a realistic representation of current broadband coverage and speeds. Accurate, unbiased data will assist in drawing necessary state and federal funds to the community.

ABOUT THE WASHTENAW COUNTY BROADBAND TASK FORCE

The Washtenaw County Broadband Task Force was convened by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners to explore countywide broadband equity via collaboration with local townships, to explore grant opportunities that would result in countywide broadband equity. Learn more at WashtenawBroadband.org

ABOUT THE MICHIGAN MOONSHOT

The Michigan Moonshot is a collective call to action which aims to bridge the digital divide in Michigan. Stakeholders include Merit Network, the nation's longest-running research and education network, the Quello Center at Michigan State University and M-Lab, the largest open internet measurement platform in the world. Learn more about the Michigan Moonshot at Merit.edu/Moonshot. This Washtenaw County Broadband Task Force is part of the Michigan Moonshot initiative.

ABOUT MERIT NETWORK

Merit Network, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation owned and governed by Michigan's public universities. Merit owns and operates America's longest-running regional research and education network. In 1966, Michigan's public universities created Merit as a shared resource to help meet their common need for networking assistance. Since its formation, Merit Network has remained on the forefront of research and education networking expertise and services. Merit provides high-performance networking, cybersecurity and community services to Michigan's public universities, colleges, K-12 organizations, libraries, state government, healthcare, and other non-profit organizations.

