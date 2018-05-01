Waste-Derived Biogas: Global Markets for Anaerobic Digestion Equipment to 2022

DUBLIN, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global market for biogas is undergoing several transitions, both globally and regionally. Many years of incremental advances in biogas production technologies are now coalescing to enable new and renewed growth in global and regional biogas production markets, supporting more favorable project level economics. While the industry still substantially relies on government incentives and regulations to bolster market development, the economics of biogas production systems are becoming more and more cost-effective and favorable.
At the same time, changes in regulatory structures in Europe, select states in the U.S., China and other Asian countries are driving new trends in regional and national markets. Sunsetting tariffs and market-driving structures in Germany, for example, are providing opportunities for nimble companies to pivot focus to other countries where market potential remains strong and regulatory and incentive structures are still available.
An increasing number of companies headquartered in Europewhich has long led the world in the development of anaerobic digesters and biogas production technologyare continuing to expand overseas partnerships and market development opportunities. Partnerships between European firms and their Asian and North American counterparts are supporting technology exports to these areas, where increasingly favorable markets and regulatory structures promise to support near- to mid-term growth in biogas deployment.
Finally, many biogas applications are also in transition. Increasingly stringent requirements for the management of organic wastes, including food waste and organic fractions of municipal solid waste, are beginning to drive anaerobic digestion markets, with concurrent declines in competing technologies. Additionally, ongoing increases in the stringency of municipal wastewater and sludge treatment requirements, both in developed and emerging/transition economies, have the potential to support growth in wastewater and sludge management applications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
5 Market Breakdown by Application
6 Market Breakdown by Region
7 Patent Review/ New Developments
8 Industry Trends and Analysis of Market Opportunities
9 Company Profiles
10 Appendix: Relevant Patents
11 Endnotes
Companies Mentioned
- Aat Gmbh & Co.
- Adi Systems, Inc.
- Agrivert
- Ameresco, Inc.
- Aqseptence Group Gmbh
- Areva Renewables
- Arrow Ecology & Engineering Overseas Ltd
- Asiabiogas Co. Ltd. (Abc)
- Austep
- Axpo Kompogas Ag
- B9 Organic Energy Ltd.
- BDI-Bioenergy International
- Bekon
- Berlie Falco
- Bio-En Power Inc.
- Bio-Terre Systems Inc
- Biogas Energy, Inc.
- Biogas Hochreiter GMBH
- Biogas Products Ltd.
- Biogas Technology Ltd.
- Biogen
- Bioplex
- Biothane
- Blue Electron
- Bmf Haase Energietechnik Gmbh
- Bta International
- Burns & Mcdonnell
- Bwsc Burnmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractors A/S
- Cargill, Inc.
- CCI Bioenergy, Inc.
- CH Four
- Ch4 Biogas Llc
- Chevron Energy Solutions
- Citec International Ltd. OY
- Claro Environmental Technologies
- Cleanworld
- Clear Horizons
- Clearfleau Ltd.
- Colsen International B.V.
- Doosan Enpure Ltd.
- DVO Inc.
- EA Engineering, Science, And Technology
- Ebara Corp.
- Ecocorp, Inc.
- Ecolab
- Eggersmann
- Eisenmann Corp.
- Emispec
- Enspar Biogas
- Entec Biopower Gmbh
- Environmental Energy & Engineering Co. (E3)
- Environmental Products & Technology Corp. (Ept)
- Envitec Biogas
- Farmatic Anlagenbau Gmbh
- Gaiarecycle
- Gasum
- GE Water And Process Technologies
- Global Water Engineering (Gwe)
- Goodtech ASA
- Guascor Engines
- Harvest Power Inc.
- Hitachi Zosen Inova
- Krieg & Fischer Ingenieure Gmbh
- Kruger Usa
- MWH Global
- MWK Biogasanlagen Rosenheim Gmbh
- Nahtec
- Nijhuis Industries
- Niras
- Organic Power
- Organic Recycling Systems (Ors)
- Organic Waste Systems (Ows)
- Ovivo
- Paques Bv
- Premier Tech Aqua
- Pro-Act Microbial, Inc.
- Rcm Digesters
- Republic Services, Inc.
- Ros Roca Environment
- Sansuy
- Schmack Biogas Gmbh
- Schwarting Biosystem Gmbh
- Scs Engineers
- Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd
- Stormfisher Biogas
- Strabag Umweltanlagen Gmbh
- Suez Environnement
- Turning Earth Llc
- Uem Group
- Valbio
- Valorga International S.A.S.
- Wabio Technologie Gmbh
- Waste Management
- Wehrle Werk Ag
- Weltec Biopower Gmbh
- Wog Technologies
- Yield Biogas Solutions
- Zero Waste
- Zorg Biogas Ag
