Waste-Derived Biogas: Global Markets for Anaerobic Digestion Equipment to 2022

The global market for biogas is undergoing several transitions, both globally and regionally. Many years of incremental advances in biogas production technologies are now coalescing to enable new and renewed growth in global and regional biogas production markets, supporting more favorable project level economics. While the industry still substantially relies on government incentives and regulations to bolster market development, the economics of biogas production systems are becoming more and more cost-effective and favorable.

At the same time, changes in regulatory structures in Europe, select states in the U.S., China and other Asian countries are driving new trends in regional and national markets. Sunsetting tariffs and market-driving structures in Germany, for example, are providing opportunities for nimble companies to pivot focus to other countries where market potential remains strong and regulatory and incentive structures are still available.

An increasing number of companies headquartered in Europewhich has long led the world in the development of anaerobic digesters and biogas production technologyare continuing to expand overseas partnerships and market development opportunities. Partnerships between European firms and their Asian and North American counterparts are supporting technology exports to these areas, where increasingly favorable markets and regulatory structures promise to support near- to mid-term growth in biogas deployment.

Finally, many biogas applications are also in transition. Increasingly stringent requirements for the management of organic wastes, including food waste and organic fractions of municipal solid waste, are beginning to drive anaerobic digestion markets, with concurrent declines in competing technologies. Additionally, ongoing increases in the stringency of municipal wastewater and sludge treatment requirements, both in developed and emerging/transition economies, have the potential to support growth in wastewater and sludge management applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background



4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type



5 Market Breakdown by Application



6 Market Breakdown by Region



7 Patent Review/ New Developments



8 Industry Trends and Analysis of Market Opportunities



9 Company Profiles



10 Appendix: Relevant Patents



11 Endnotes



Companies Mentioned



Aat Gmbh & Co.

Adi Systems, Inc.

Agrivert

Ameresco, Inc.

Aqseptence Group Gmbh

Areva Renewables

Arrow Ecology & Engineering Overseas Ltd

Asiabiogas Co. Ltd. (Abc)

Austep

Axpo Kompogas Ag

B9 Organic Energy Ltd.

BDI-Bioenergy International

Bekon

Berlie Falco

Bio-En Power Inc.

Bio-Terre Systems Inc

Biogas Energy, Inc.

Biogas Hochreiter GMBH

Biogas Products Ltd.

Biogas Technology Ltd.

Biogen

Bioplex

Biothane

Blue Electron

Bmf Haase Energietechnik Gmbh

Bta International

Burns & Mcdonnell

Bwsc Burnmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractors A/S

Cargill, Inc.

CCI Bioenergy, Inc.

CH Four

Ch4 Biogas Llc

Chevron Energy Solutions

Citec International Ltd. OY

Claro Environmental Technologies

Cleanworld

Clear Horizons

Clearfleau Ltd.

Colsen International B.V.

Doosan Enpure Ltd.

DVO Inc.

EA Engineering, Science, And Technology

Ebara Corp.

Ecocorp, Inc.

Ecolab

Eggersmann

Eisenmann Corp.

Emispec

Enspar Biogas

Entec Biopower Gmbh

Environmental Energy & Engineering Co. (E3)

Environmental Products & Technology Corp. (Ept)

Envitec Biogas

Farmatic Anlagenbau Gmbh

Gaiarecycle

Gasum

GE Water And Process Technologies

Global Water Engineering (Gwe)

Goodtech ASA

Guascor Engines

Harvest Power Inc.

Hitachi Zosen Inova

Krieg & Fischer Ingenieure Gmbh

Kruger Usa

MWH Global

MWK Biogasanlagen Rosenheim Gmbh

Nahtec

Nijhuis Industries

Niras

Organic Power

Organic Recycling Systems (Ors)

Organic Waste Systems (Ows)

Ovivo

Paques Bv

Premier Tech Aqua

Pro-Act Microbial, Inc.

Rcm Digesters

Republic Services, Inc.

Ros Roca Environment

Sansuy

Schmack Biogas Gmbh

Schwarting Biosystem Gmbh

Scs Engineers

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd

Stormfisher Biogas

Strabag Umweltanlagen Gmbh

Suez Environnement

Turning Earth Llc

Uem Group

Valbio

Valorga International S.A.S.

Wabio Technologie Gmbh

Waste Management

Wehrle Werk Ag

Weltec Biopower Gmbh

Wog Technologies

Yield Biogas Solutions

Zero Waste

Zorg Biogas Ag

