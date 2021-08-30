Watch This! Streaming Channel Launches on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch This! streaming service has officially launched on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, offering viewers a curated collection of live and video on-demand programming from a slew of new talent and content creators across the country, including documentaries, comedies, news talk, movies, scripted and unscripted drama, live music and music video shows.

Watch This! is an OTT (over the top) content distribution channel offering a variety of shows acquired by or executive produced by Chief Content Producer Carmen Simmons, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Operations Arturo Ayers Jr., and Vice President of Production Omar Holland.

"I wanted to create a place where shows that don't necessarily fit the cable network formats could display their work and be proud to tell the non-believers to sit back and Watch This!," said Carmen Simmons, Chief Content Producer.

Watch This! premiered earlier this year with two unscripted series N'Style Atlanta Uncut which documents the lives of Atlanta-based media personalities working for entertainment news outlet nstyleatlanta.com, Super Sako: An Armenian Prince, starring BMG's Armenian Rap Star Super Sako, and award-winning blacksploitation inspired comedy series "Larry Dickem" starring, created, and directed by Dantly "ProwlaMan" Wyatt, featuring actor and singer Jason Weaver.

Additional programs streaming on Watch This! include entertainment news shows Behind The Seams with Natt Taylor, Career Gems with Merete Fields, Celebri-Tea with Shayla Raye, On The Verge with Skye Smith, Hot Box Music Video Countdown with Jett Blakk, and shorts Killer Love and Swing.

"I'm eager to work with a company that supports creatives. Watch This! is changing the landscape of the game. It's go-time," said Arturo Ayers Jr., Senior Vice President of Business Development and Operations.

WHERE TO WATCH

Watch This! was launched in 2021 and is available on Amazon Fire TV, ROKU, and on the web at yowatchthis.com from your personal computer or streaming device.

For more information, please visit www.yowatchthis.com , https://www.facebook.com/WatchThisTvChannel and @yo_watchthis on Instagram.

For more information, press only:

[email protected]

Related Images

watch-this.png

Watch This

Official Logo

SOURCE Watch This!