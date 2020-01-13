Watches Hand Crafted from Sustainable French Oak Wine Barrels by Barrique Design

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The idea to create Barrique watches made out of previously used French oak wine barrels was born in a little town in Austria by a young sommelier, Josef Schuch, who was looking for a present for his uncle, a huge wine lover. The young restaurant owner wanted to buy his uncle a watch for his birthday that combined his passion for wine. The brainstorming began. After putting wine barrels up for decoration in his restaurant, the vision came to him - a wine watch handcrafted out of oak wine barrels!

Barrique Design Watches made out of sustainable up-cyclced French oak wine barrels in Austria. Barrique Apple Watch Band made from sustainable retired French oak wine barrels in Austria.

The barrels used in the watch production are Allier oak barrels. Their story starts in 17th century in huge oak forests of France, where the oak trees are grown for the specific use for wine barrels. In these oak barrels red wine was stored and matured. The barrels are taken apart so that the staves can be cleaned and up-cycled. The beauty in Barrique watches lies in the value of the sustainable history they entail. Hence, a fascinating connection between watchmaking and the world of wine is made with an extraordinary outcome.

The Barrique Design watch collection contains about twenty-four timelessly beautiful watches and brings joy to many more wine lovers all over the world! Available to purchase now at the Vinotive store.

The latest offering for 2020 is the Barrique Apple Watch Band made from retired French oak wine barrels. This evolution by Barrique Design brings together the pinnacle of technology with the sustainability and unique quality of a hand crafted Barriquewood watch band.

Barrique Wood Wine Barrel Apple Watch Band Features

Barrique Wood from sustainable French Oak wine barrels

Stainless steel parts to enhance strength with black gunmetal finish

Buckle: Slingshot clasp

Sizes: band width: 22mm and 24mm

Connector: 35mm –-> suitable for all Apple Watches - 3/4/5

Band length: ca. 200mm; set includes 2 screwdrivers and 2 spare links

Packaging: Ecofriendly white box

Apple Watch bands by Barrique using environmentally friendly sustainable Whiskey and Beer barrels will be available later in 2020.

The full collection of Barrique watches and accessories will be available to preview at The Atlanta International Home & Gift Market AmericasMart in Atlanta. January 15th – 19th 2020 in the Vinotive Booth - Building#2, 2-304

For more information on Barrique Design, please visit barriquedesign.com or email shop@barriquedesign.com

