According to "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027", water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is expected to surpass $ 37 billion by 2027, owing to rigorous environmental regulations imposed by various governments in response to rising water security issues across the globe.In addition to this, anticipated growth in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market can be attributed to rapid industrialization in developing economies, wherein manufacturers are increasingly adopting water & wastewater treatment processes in compliance with industrial sewage disposal standards.



Moreover, growing municipal as well as industrial applications are expected to accelerate demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals through 2027, globally. Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., SUEZ Water & Technology Solutions, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., and Solenis LLC, etc. are some of the major players operating in the market.



"Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027", discusses the following aspects of water and wastewater treatment chemicals market globally:

• Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Wastewater & Others), By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, pH Adjusters & Softeners & Others), By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with water and wastewater treatment chemicals manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



