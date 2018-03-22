Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening

Future residents, family members and associates are encouraged to visit the sales office, located at 1136 Cypress Glen Circle in Kissimmee to discover the difference in care, amenities and lifestyle offered at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care. To schedule an evening or weekend appointment, contact Jennifer Lopez, Community Relations Director, at 407-900-2840 or visit the sales office Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

"The vibrant and thriving community of Osceola is growing exponentially," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We are thrilled to bring extraordinary service and exceptional care to honor our local seniors and families in Kissimmee while establishing long term partnerships as part of our Watercrest Common Unity initiative."

Watercrest Senior Living is committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of hometown needs through Common Unity Initiatives which inspire a sense of community. Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others, while supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways.

Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care will feature 104 assisted living and 24 memory care apartments with gracious accommodations and upscale amenities in a thoughtfully planned senior living community. The community is currently under construction at 1701 Ball Park Road, ideally located in Kissimmee's Osceola Corporate Center. The neighboring area offers a multitude of workspaces, residential neighborhoods, and plentiful retail and entertainment centers to offer seniors a diverse and enriching lifestyle. For community information, visit www.sageparkseniorliving.com.

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing state-of-the-art wellness programs, savory dining and world-class care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. All Watercrest memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Specialists and their comprehensive programming focuses on innovative lifestyle approaches, including personal life silhouettes, multi-sensory enhancements, Memories in the Making, and Music and Memory programs.

Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is co-owned by the real estate affiliates of Providence One and Watercrest Properties, LLC. This is the fourth senior living project for Providence One Partners, the developer of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care. For more information, visit www.providence-one.com.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. With multiple senior living projects in development across the southeast, Watercrest is setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com.

