Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Monée Mueller as Community Relations Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake

With a Bachelor's degree in Communications, Mueller spent over twenty successful years in the accounting and public relations industries before transitioning to senior living. When Monée's own mother was diagnosed with advanced dementia, she became fully involved in her care, developing a passion for the skills and environment necessary to ensure an efficacious transition for families going through similar challenges.

After earning her Assisted Living CORE Training certification, Mueller joined the senior living industry, instilling her greatest skill set in working with families. As Community Relations Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake, Mueller engages with families, in situations she has personally experienced, to establish the best solution for residents and their loved ones.

"I empathize with the anxiety and uncertainty of every potential family member that tours the community exploring the next possible home for their loved one," says Monée Mueller, Community Relations Director of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake. "Our Market Street team diligently strives to meet and exceed every resident and families' expectations in serving our seniors."

Market Street Memory Care Residences are artfully designed memory care communities envisioned by Market Street co-owner Marc Vorkapich, CEO and principal of parent company, Watercrest Senior Living Group. Market Street Communities connect the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the goal of re-experiencing memories. All Market Street associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners and their unique programming offers multi-sensory experiences and attention to individualized resident needs.

"Monée possesses a unique perspective and compassion to establish trusting relationships with our residents and families to provide the individualized attention they deserve," says Christy Skinner, Director of Operations for Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Market Street Memory Care Residence features an inviting and purposeful LifeBUILT design, including spacious accommodations, abundant natural lighting, internal courtyards with lush gardens, circular walkways, and visual cueing. This specialized care community boasts extraordinary central gathering spaces in Market Plaza, an active, "outdoor" streetscape complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

For information about Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake, contact Monée Mueller, Community Relations Director at 727-202-9314 or visit the community at 833 East Lake Road North, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688.

Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestslg.com or www.marketstreetresidence.com.

