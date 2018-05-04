Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2018: Outlook to 2023 by Membrane Type, End-User Industry and Geography

Waterproofing chemicals market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 8.18% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$20.335 billion in 2023 from US$12.686 billion in 2017.

The increasing application of these chemicals across various industries will drive the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding the importance of using Waterproofing Chemicals is also contributing to the market growth considerably. Government policies promoting infrastructure development in Asia Pacific, particularly in China, and India is also expected to fuel the demand for these chemicals. New types of Waterproofing Chemicals that possess superior self-adhesion and longevity will also positively impact the growth of the market.



However, a vast majority of these chemicals are petroleum-based, making them highly vulnerable to fluctuations in the commodity prices. Hence, volatility of the oil prices is expected to be one of the major restraining factors for the market growth.



Asia pacific was the biggest market for these chemicals in 2015 and will continue to dominate the global market over the next six years.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



