Waycaster Promoted to Chief Executive Officer For Renasant

In addition, Kevin D. Chapman, Renasant's Chief Financial Officer, will add the title and duties of Chief Operating Officer to his position while retaining his responsibilities as CFO.

"In accordance with our company's previously announced succession plan, it is with full confidence and great enthusiasm that the board and I pass the leadership torch to Mitch as our new CEO and Kevin as our new COO. Renasant is in very capable hands with these gentlemen at the helm, and we believe their proven leadership will help guide Renasant in continuing to be one of the best companies in the southeast," said McGraw. "On behalf of our shareholders, board and associates, we congratulate Mitch and Kevin on their well-deserved promotions and look forward to working with them in their new leadership roles."

About C. Mitchell Waycaster: Waycaster was named President and Chief Operating Officer of Renasant in January 2016, and had served as senior executive vice president and Chief Administrative Officer since 2007. Prior to being Chief Administrative Officer, Waycaster, who joined Renasant in 1979, held various leadership positions within the Company and the Bank, including President of Renasant Bank's Mississippi Division, Executive Vice President of Retail Banking, and Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.

Waycaster received his Bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi. He is a graduate of various financial services schools, which include the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware, and the National Compliance Schools at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Colorado. He is also a graduate of the Mid-South School of Banking at the University of Memphis and the Tennessee Commercial Lending School at Vanderbilt University.

Waycaster currently serves his community as a member of the CREATE Foundation board of directors, as a board member of North Mississippi Health Services, North Mississippi Medical Center, North Mississippi Health Services Foundation, and as a board member of the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. In addition, Waycaster serves on the board and as vice president of the Japan America Society of Mississippi and as the Honorary Consul of Japan for Mississippi.

Waycaster and his wife, Christy, have raised three children and have two grandchildren. They reside in Tupelo and are active members of First Baptist Church.

About Kevin D. Chapman: Chapman has been CFO and an Executive Vice President for the Company since January 2011, and Corporate Accounting Officer of the Company since May 2006. He has also served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Renasant Bank since January 2011. In his new role, Chapman will continue to be responsible for corporate strategy, financial and treasury functions and the day-to-day operations of the Company.

Chapman has worked in the financial services industry for more than 20 years with experience that includes initial public offerings, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, investor relations and corporate strategy. Prior to Renasant, he served as Corporate Controller for a large regional bank and as an accountant with Ernst and Young in Birmingham, Alabama.

Chapman received his M.B.A. and B.S. in Accounting from Troy University. He is a licensed C.P.A. in the state of Alabama. Chapman is involved in many community and non-profit organizations and is currently a board member of the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, treasurer of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, and a board member of the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.

A Florida Panhandle native, Chapman is married to the former Tammy Thompson, and they have five sons. The Chapmans reside in Tupelo, Mississippi.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 114-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $10.2 billion and operates 180 banking, mortgage, and wealth management offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

