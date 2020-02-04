WBSI - WebSafety to Introduce Tech Team Pursuing $407 Billion Mobile App Sector at MoneyShow Orlando Later This Week

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebSafety, Inc. (www.websafety.com) (OTCMarkets: WBSI) today announced the company CEO Rowland W. Day II is scheduled to introduce the company's technology leadership at the MoneyShow taking place in Orland this week February 6-8. WBSI will feature its new DriveSafety App scheduled for launch later this month targeting the mobile app sector anticipated to reach $407 billion by 2026.

Mr. Day last week presented WBSI's DriveSafety App launch strategy to include a revenue model demonstrating a $15 million to $150 million annual revenue opportunity. The DriveSafety App is designed to address the distracted driver issue estimated to cause $129 billion annually in societal damage from, among other costs, property damage and the expenses associated with personal injuries and more than 4,000 annual fatalities. The DriveSafety App is backed by eight (8) U.S. Patents.

In addition to Mr. Day's presentation at the MoneyShow, Steve Forbes, Chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media will be presenting along with Christine Benz of Morningstar and Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg Intelligence.

The WBSI MoneyShow presentation will take place at 1pm EST on February 8th.

To learn more about the DriveSafety App and to keep up with the latest developments check back regularly on the DriveSafety App website: https://www.drivesafetyapp.com/

About WebSafety

WebSafety is a software company that has created mobile apps for the Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The WebSafety app allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child's mobile device. The WebSafety app monitors downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, allows curfew blocking, and provides real time notifications to the parent. The parent uses a real time dashboard on their desktop, laptop or mobile device to stay informed of their child's activities. The DriveSafety app disables the mobile device from texting and performing other related distractions while driving a vehicle. The DriveSafety app also supplies driving telematics to the driver or additional concerned parties in order to create a safer driving experience for those in the vehicle and for those on the highways and roads.

For more information, please contact:

WebSafety, Inc.

Rowland W. Day II

Tel: +949-350-6500

Email: rday@websafety.com

SOURCE WebSafety, Inc.