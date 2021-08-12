We Alpaca Announces Cooperative Scholarship

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clothier We Alpaca has announced a $500 student scholarship for apparel and textile students in year three or higher. Approved purposes may include seminars, internships, or other resources that enable training for apparel and textile students, students of fiber or textile studies.

Applicants must submit a one-page essay (800 words minimum) detailing how alpaca properties and benefits influence design decisions.

Students must currently attend, or within the next 12 months, plan to enroll in an accredited college or university. Applicants must be a resident of and planning to attend college in the United States. There is no GPA requirement for this scholarship.

Applications will be scored on essay quality, academic achievement, community service, and need. Funds for students will be sent directly to the educational institution. We Alpaca will select the strongest candidate and notify the awardee via email within two weeks following the application deadline. Additional details may be found at https://wealpaca.com/scholarship.

Applications are due October 1, 2021. The winner will be announced October 15, 2021.

ABOUT WE ALPACA

We Alpaca is a privately-owned clothier of beautiful, high-quality and functional alpaca wool products. We Alpaca takes pride in offering the very best alpaca clothing and accessories for active lifestyles to be used (and loved) for years to come. Looking for nature-made garments to withstand outdoor adventure? Simply love alpaca's luxurious warmth and comfort? Welcome to We Alpaca. https://www.wealpaca.com/

