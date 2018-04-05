WE Day Seattle Unites Young Change Makers with Co-Chairs Ciara and Russell Wilson, along with Noah Cyrus, Ann Curry, Diane Guerrero, Rachel Platten and more

Announced today, the initial lineup for WE Day Seattle includes WE Day Seattle Co-Chairs Ciara and Russell Wilson, along with Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks, Bella Thorne, Rachel Platten, Noah Cyrus, Ann Curry, Diane Guerrero, Jacob Tremblay, Jack & Jack, Olivia Holt, Anthony Gonzalez, Esera Tualo, Lizzie Velasquez, and more. Joined by international activist and WE Day co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger, the exciting lineup will share their passion for change, energize the crowd and motivate young people to continue to take action on pressing issues to affect positive change in their communities and around the world.

"Our years of involvement with WE have inspired us on so many levels. It is so empowering to experience the unwavering determination, passion and love the kids have at WE Day Seattle," said Ciara, Grammy® Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer and WE Day Seattle Co-Chair. "From the young people on-stage sharing their challenges and triumphs, to the thousands of students in attendance who prove what caring for others can achieve, the energy and positivity at WE Day Seattle is unparalleled" added Seattle Seahawks quarterback and WE Day Seattle Co-Chair Russell Wilson.

More than a one-day event, WE Day is connected to the free, yearlong educational program WE Schools. Providing schools and community groups with curriculum, educational resources and action campaigns, the program is designed to enhance a school's existing social initiatives or spark new ones. WE Schools encourages students to further their curricular learning and develop life skills for success beyond the classroom.



In the 2016/2017 school year, schools and groups across Washington improved their communities through WE Schools, volunteering more than 656,900 hours and raising over $1,809,600 in support of more than 610 local and global causes including hunger, homelessness, bullying, and poverty. A shining example of this are the students at Selah Middle School who have gone above and beyond to support those in need in their community. This year the school's WE Club partnered with the Selah Food Bank, decorating and placing collection barrels at local grocery stores, and collecting over 700 items for their first drive. With the goal of combating local hunger the school will continue to sort and collect donations throughout the year, making an impactful difference for those in their community who need it most.



"We are surrounded by youth of the WE generation—a generation that is tuned-in to the needs of their community both globally and locally. It's truly remarkable. They have committed to choosing hope, optimism, empathy and courage over fear, division, apathy and intolerance," said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE. "During WE Day, we are honored to celebrate the young people from over 700 schools and youth groups from across Washington, who have joined together to make a difference and prove that you are never too young to help change the world."

WE Day Seattle is free of charge to students and educators across Washington, thanks to the generous support of partners led by Co-Title Sponsors Microsoft and The Allstate Foundation. Microsoft is proud to

empower young people—in Seattle and around the world—with the resources, skills, and inspiration they need to create a more inclusive world. Through its Good Starts Young® initiative, The Allstate Foundation empowers America's youth with the strength, confidence and skills to step up as leaders and achieve success in their lives.

The initial list of WE Day Seattle presenters, speakers and performers in alphabetical order, announced to date includes:

Speakers/Presenters: Rasheda Ali, Doug Baldwin, Ciara, Ann Curry, Jakayla Dixon, Anthony Gonzalez, Diane Guerrero, Laurie Hernandez, Olivia Holt, Jack & Jack, Craig and Marc Kielburger, Silken Laumann, Jewell Loyd, Dr. Jaqueline Sanderlin, Quinault Nation President Fawn Sharp, Makenna Schwab, Breanna Stewart, Bella Thorne, Jacob Tremblay, Esera Tuaolo, Lizzie Velasquez, Spencer West, Russell Wilson

Performers: Celebrity Marauders, Noah Cyrus, Kenyan Boys Choir, Rachel Platten

WE Day is supported in Washington by Jolene McCaw, Founder, Jolene McCaw Family Foundation; Judson Althoff, Executive Vice-President, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft, and Laura Althoff; Pete Carroll, Head Coach, Seattle Seahawks; Russell Wilson, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks and Ciara, Grammy Award-winning Singer/Songwriter, Actress and Model. WE Day is supported by National Co-Chairs Tom Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Allstate; Jane Francisco, Editorial Director of Hearst Lifestyle Group and Editor-in-Chief of Good Housekeeping; and Brett Tollman, CEO, The Travel Corporation.

About WE

WE Day is part of WE—a family of organizations making doing good, doable. WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums around the world with the greatest celebration of social good. WE enables youth and families to better the world—supporting 7,200+ local and global causes by volunteering millions of hours of service, shopping daily with an impact, and raising millions of dollars that directly benefit their local communities and the world. Globally, WE teams in Asia, Africa, and Latin America have provided more than 1 million people with clean water, built 1,000 schools and schoolrooms overseas, and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education. WE was founded more than 20 years ago by social entrepreneurs, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger. Join the movement today at WE.org.

Stay connected on the latest news and updates on WE Day:

#WEday | @WEmovement | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Media Center

About Microsoft

www.Microsoft.com/WEDay



About The Allstate Foundation

www.allstatefoundation.org/goodstartsyoung

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-day-seattle-unites-young-change-makers-with-co-chairs-ciara-and-russell-wilson-along-with-noah-cyrus-ann-curry-diane-guerrero-rachel-platten-and-more-300624844.html

SOURCE WE Charity