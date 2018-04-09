W.E. Donoghue's New Power Global Tactical Allocation/JAForlines Mutual Fund Offers The Expertise Of The JAForlines Global Investment Team

The new fund will be managed by the same award-winning investment team that was named 2016 SMA Manager of the Year for the Strategist category by Envestnet. John Forlines III, Chief Investment Officer of W.E. Donoghue, said, "The timing couldn't be better. As market volatility has been rising, we've been getting more requests from advisors to help them manage portfolio risk through our fundamental global investment research and risk management process. The new mutual fund gives advisors easy access to our strategy."

The Power Global Tactical Allocation/JAForlines Fund is constructed using fundamental research to develop a top-down macro view with a global orientation. The fund uses a Global Tactical approach with exposure to three major asset classes—global equities, fixed income, and alternatives—in a single Fund using low-cost ETFs.

The Fund targets long-term global macroeconomic trends while utilizing shorter-term economic variables. The Fund is unconstrained and treats cash as a tactical asset class to preserve capital and has the ability to raise high levels of cash during a market downturn.

In December 2017, W.E. Donoghue acquired JAForlines Global including the suite of four Global Tactical Allocation SMA portfolios that are on Envestnet PMC's highly exclusive Strategist Select List, which represents Envestnet's "best ideas" solutions.

About W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC ("W.E. Donoghue") is a tactical investment firm that has specialized in active risk-managed portfolios since 1986. In December 2017, W.E. Donoghue acquired JAForlines Global ("JFG"), an investment management company that specialized in risk-managed global tactical strategies. The combined firm has approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management and under advisement in mutual fund and separately managed account assets as of December 31, 2017.

W.E. Donoghue offers its strategies through its rules-based Power product series and their JAForlines Global Tactical Allocation Portfolios. The W.E. Donoghue Power line of strategies utilizes technical indicators to recognize shifts in market momentum and leverages proprietary tactical signals within custom indices, calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices, to help preserve capital in down trending markets and seeks to offer a stronger client-centric risk-adjusted return stream over a full market cycle. The JAForlines Global Tactical Allocation strategies employ fundamental research with a top-down macro global orientation and are designed to lower volatility while striving to produce long-term capital appreciation.

For more information about W.E. Donoghue, please visit the company's websites at www.donoghue.com and www.jaforlines.com.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a global leader in providing investable and benchmark indices to the financial markets. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones").

Information Regarding Envestnet Award

The "Strategist of the Year" award is based on using the systematic, proprietary, and multi-factor evaluation methodology developed by Envestnet | PMC. The evaluation framework considers performance, firm profile, customer service, investment process and style, composite, tax efficiency, and other quantitative and qualitative criteria. JAForlines's receipt of these awards is in no way indicative of any individual client or investor's experience with JAForlines or W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC or of future performance.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Power Global Tactical Allocation/JAForlines Fund. This and other information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus can be obtained by calling toll free 1-877-779-7462 (1-877-7-PWRINC). The Power Global Tactical Allocation/JAForlines Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

As with all mutual funds, there is the risk that you could lose money through your investment in the Fund. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate based on changes in the value of the equity securities in which it invests. Hedging strategies may not perform as anticipated by the adviser and the Fund could suffer losses by hedging with underlying money market funds if stock prices do not decline. If money market funds are utilized, such Underlying Funds are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. As a result, your cost of investing in the Fund will be higher than the cost of investing directly in Underlying Funds and may be higher than other mutual funds that do not invest in Underlying Funds. Investors cannot directly invest in an index and unmanaged index returns do not reflect any fees, expenses or sales charges.

Media Contact

Gene Kim

Director of Marketing

857-317-3741

gkim@donoghue.com

6293-NLD-4/6/2018

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-donoghues-new-power-global-tactical-allocationjaforlines-mutual-fund-offers-the-expertise-of-the-jaforlines-global-investment-team-300626516.html

SOURCE W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC

Related Links

http://www.donoghue.com

