Wealth2k's HumanRobo® Wins BISA 2018 Technology Innovation Award

Said Wealth2k CEO, David Macchia, "We are truly honored that BISA has chosen to recognize the importance of HumanRobo. This new digital platform makes it cost-effective for bank and credit union programs to communicate their retirement income planning value proposition. The result is more qualified referrals generated for financial advisors, greater consolidation of investment assets, and, most importantly, better outcomes for bank customers."

Millions of Americans face uncertainty over how to make their money last across retirements that may span decades. Increasingly, banks and credit unions are hearing their customers ask questions about retirement income. Providing clear and understandable answers to questions such as, "How much can I safely spend each month?" and "Will my savings provide me the lifestyle I envisioned in retirement?" position financial institutions to win the management of 100% of the customer's investment assets. But with fewer and fewer customers visiting banking centers, innovative digital communications strategies are essential. That's why HumanRobo was developed.

"Banks have an enormous financial upside in getting it right in retirement income distribution planning. But where they most need help is in simplifying what is inherently a complex issue. Simplifying the delivery and scaling of a retirement income solution, while also making it highly understandable for customers, represents the signature business opportunity that The Income for Life Model was meant to ignite," said Macchia.

