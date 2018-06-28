Wearable Computing: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets

However, wearable computing's core market segment is comprised of product types that include smartwatches, fitness trackers or bands, smart eyewear and headsets, medical and health monitoring devices, smart clothing, and other devices (wearable cameras, body sensors and smart headphones).



The wearable computing report does not include the IT vendors or market size for software or applications (apps) used to support functioning of such devices. However, the product type segment covers only basic and smart devices that function based on the following technical attributes:



Operating System (OS) – Android, Wear OS by Google, Glass OS by Google, RTOS, Windows, Apple's Watch OS, etc.

Technical attributes: External speaker, GPS, heart rate sensor, megapixels, microphone, skin and body temp sensor, touchscreen, UV sensor, and waterproofing.

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and 3G/4G.

Operation mode: Tethered, standalone, and both.

Furthermore, in hardware or devices, the report does not include earwear that are Bluetooth devices used only for calling purposes and listening to music.



The market is also segmented by application areas including fitness and wellness (self-monitoring devices), healthcare and medical, military and defense, infotainment, and other industrial usage.The wearable computing market is further segmented based on its adoption among end-user type including consumers and commercial or industrial users.



The scope of the study also includes major application areas of wearable computing devices, for example, all the segments of the market have been analyzed globally across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW).



The report also provides company profile and competitive analyses of key wearable computing vendors holding the maximum share of the market. Some of the companies include Apple, Alphabet Inc., Fitbit, Garmin, Huawei, LG Electronics, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi Technology and Lifesense Group.



Report Includes

- 29 data tables and 25 additional tables

- Detailed industry analysis of the global markets for wearable computing technologies and applications

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Identification and evaluation of recent technological developments, growth driving factors, industry challenges and market trends in the global wearable computing market

- Assess global market and revenue estimation for wearable computing technology by geographical regions, product types, application areas, organization size and verticals, and end user industries

- Patent evaluation, including coverage of the current state of technology, new patent applications, and newly issued patents

- Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Alphabet, Inc., Apple Inc., Sony Corp., Samsung Electronics, Seiko Epson Corp., Vuzix Corp., LG Corp., and Xiaomi Inc.



Report Scope

The study includes detailed analysis of key trends and geographic information regarding the wearable computing market and its various segments.It also emphasizes the provision of global market sizes, compounded annual growth rates (CAGR), and revenue prospects for various segments and sub-segments through 2023.



