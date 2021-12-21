Wearables Market to Record 5.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Growing Preference for Wearables Devices for Payment | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the wearables market - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The wearables market covers the following areas:

The wearables market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The growing preference for wearables devices for payment is notably driving the wearable electronics market growth, although factors such as the growing market for counterfeit products may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This wearables market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (smartwatches, wireless headphones, HMDs, smart bands, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The wearables market share growth by the smartwatches segment will be significant for revenue generation. One of the major factors driving the demand for smartwatches is the growing number of partnerships between market vendors and market participants from various industries. Collaborations and partnerships with market participants allow vendors to upgrade their products with innovative features and advanced technologies and leverage their technical expertise to develop innovative products and capture more market share.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Companies Mentioned

The wearable electronics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products and increasing their R&D investments to compete in the market.

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The wearables market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Wearables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 23.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

