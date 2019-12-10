Weather Experts Warn: Active Snow Events in 2019-20

MAPLE LAKE, Minn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardware stores are experiencing higher than normal early season sales of snow equipment. Shovels, snow blowers and snow roof rakes are selling out with the first snowfall in some locations. Consumers in the snow belt are reacting to forecasts promising a precipitous 2019-20 winter.

Pete Hance, Hance Hardware - Hopkins, MN Avalanche Original Roof Snow Removal

Hance Ace Hardware owner, Peter Hance of Hopkins, Minnesota shared, "It's exciting, we see a white winter ahead. Our early snow product sales are more than double last year." He continued, "With the heavy snowfall last season, homeowners are thinking about roof weight and ice dams in advance. Roof snow removal products like the Avalanche Original are the most popular because they save so much work."

Leading Weather Experts Agree

The Farmer's Almanac, which scores an 80.5% forecast accuracy, has predicted frequent snow events across the US this year, with up to 7 major snowstorms. AccuWeather and WeatherBELL Analytics both anticipate "generous snowfall" and a "very active snow season." The Climate Prediction Center at the National Weather Service concurs, reporting "high snowfalls" in 2019-20.

Snow Load Concerns

While snowmobilers and skiers are delighted with the forecast – homeowners, farmers, ranchers and business owners are more guarded, knowing that excessive heavy snowfalls can threaten houses and buildings. Homeowner concerns include structural stress and roof-damaging ice dams.

AVALANCHE Solves the Problem

Traditional snow rakes "drag" snow off a roof, which is hard labor. A more efficient method is the AVALANCHE Roof Snow Removal System. Their "snow slide" innovation lets gravity do all the heavy work. By simply pushing AVALANCHE (complete with roller wheels and a cutting head) into the roof snow, the attached "slippery" slide material allows all that heavy snow to effortlessly glide off the roof. Since its invention in 1977, AVALANCHE has been the fastest, easiest way to remove roof snow.

FEMA Recommendations

The Federal Emergency Management Agency introduced their "Snow Load Safety Guide" to help building owners prepare for major snow events. Some of their key facts and recommendations for preventing structural stress and roof-damaging ice dams include:

"Buildings may be vulnerable to structural failure and possible collapse if basic preventative steps are not taken for snow events.

The weight of one square foot of snow ranges from 3 pounds (light snow) to an amazing 21 pounds for wet snow.

One square foot of ice weighs 57 pounds.

"Unbalanced snow loads pose a greater risk to the roof structural systems than a uniform snow load."

"Ice dams may form, which creates a concentrated load at the eaves and reduces the ability of sloped roofs to shed snow."

It's important to prevent snow and ice buildup on roof structures.

Keep gutters and downspouts free of debris.

Maintain openings around exhaust vents.

Preparedness Ensures Prevention

AVALANCHE encourages those living in the snow belt to have their snow-removal equipment on-hand and in fine working order before the forecasted 2019-20 winter storms hit. "The last thing you want to find is an empty store shelf when you really need a snow rake," says Chris Robasse, owner of AVALANCHE in Maple Lake, Minnesota. Learn more about roof snow removal options at: www.Avalanche-Snow.com

