Webgility Unify Now Available on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore

"We've been helping Amazon sellers since 2009, so we're honored to be part of their new Marketplace Developer Council," said Parag Mamnani, Founder and CEO, Webgility. "Selling on Amazon can quickly get complicated as volume grows, so having the right set of tools is key to growing revenue and positive customer reviews."

Webgility makes leading ecommerce management software for small and medium-sized companies. Webgility Unify software helps businesses that sell on Amazon—and on other sales channels—to automate sales data and sync it throughout all business systems.

Webgility Unify Desktop is now available on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore to

Streamline order management, accounting, inventory, shipping, and fulfillment

Provide business analytics on expenses, fees, revenue, inventory, and customers

Empower sellers to increase efficiencies and improve profitability

Webgility Unify Online is now available on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore to

Automate Amazon accounting with QuickBooks or Xero

Provide reports and business insights on customers, channels, products, and orders

Empower sellers to improve margins with better insights into their data

In February 2018, Webgility launched its 1-Click Accounting feature, designed to make it fast and easy for sellers to post their Amazon Settlement report—including orders, refunds, expenses, and fees—into QuickBooks or Xero. With Webgility 1-Click Accounting, Amazon sellers can now see a complete list of orders from the current settlement period, whether they received payment from Amazon, and exactly what they've been charged in fees and expenses. With this feature, a seller's accounting is automatically reconciled on a daily basis.

ABOUT WEBGILITY

Webgility provides multichannel commerce management solutions for small and medium-sized businesses by integrating ecommerce and POS applications, streamlining data flows, automating accounting and back-office operations, and providing actionable insights to maximize ROI. Webgility manages millions of customer transactions through 10,000-plus online stores every month. Webgility® is a certified partner of Intuit®, QuickBooks® and Xero, and works with the world's best ecommerce platforms and marketplaces (including Amazon®, eBay®, BigCommerce®, Shopify®, and Magento®), payment processors (PayPal, Stripe, Shopify Payments, Square), and other SaaS providers. For more information, visit http://www.webgility.com.

