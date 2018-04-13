WebMD Health Services Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

While WebMD Health Services has consistently maintained rigorous levels of risk management against cyberattacks, it decided to go further, choosing to earn a certification now widely considered the gold standard, and providing consumers as well as health plan and employer clients verifiable peace of mind.

"WebMD Health Services' clients and users trust the WebMD brand, and this certification is a further example of our commitment to honoring that trust," said Ben Slocum, CEO of WebMD Health Services. "While we have consistently maintained the highest levels of risk management to protect sensitive health information, we knew that it was important in the current environment to give our clients and consumers the additional third-party validation that has become the benchmark certification in the healthcare industry."

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that WebMD Health Services data security infrastructure has met industry-defined requirements, is appropriately managing risk, meets federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporates a risk-based approach. The health care industry is among those at high risk for data breaches.

"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the healthcare industry, and the CSF Assurance Program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, chief compliance officer of HITRUST. "The CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard personal healthcare information are measured against with regards to information protection."

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services has 17 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their well-being needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach well-being goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com.

WebMD Health Services is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp. is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites.

WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

WebMD Health Corp. was acquired by Internet Brands in September 2017 and is a key company in the Internet Brands Health vertical.

