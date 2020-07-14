Website "trendgall" Developed for Sharing Information on Travel Restrictions of Major Countries Due to COVID-19

Nowadays moving to other countries is not easy with the restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many countries have issued temporary travel restrictions/prohibitions for foreign travelers as a response to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Accordingly, many people are having trouble in traveling, business trips, studying abroad and dispatching overseas; however, it is hard to confirm travel restrictions for each country since they change frequently.

In particular, the "trendgall" provides to users latest information on travel restrictions/prohibitions of 18 major countries including Spain, France, Australia, Italy, Canada, Switzerland, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam and Macau, which are frequently updated based on the latest news and policies according to the current status of COVID-19 outbreak.

The "trendgall" can be used by anyone free of charge and can be accessed from PCs and smartphones.

