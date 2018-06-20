Webster & the Voices Release Debut Album 'Deep Blue Summer'

Tom has enjoyed a successful career as a professional photographer and cameraman working worldwide with a wide-range of stars such as Kim Kardashian and Quentin Tarantino but decided to follow his passion for music by releasing his debut album Deep Blue Summer.

"I was going through a rough patch, getting divorced and the death of a parent which hit me hard, so I was struggling to make sense of it all. I decided that the best course was to put my faith into music which allowed me to express my personal emotions. I felt that if I put everything I had into making the album it would help to untangle all the difficulties and challenges I was facing in my life. It was a spiritually uplifting experience recording the album," says Webster.

Tom brought together an eclectic host of musicians featuring a saxophonist, harpist, gospel backing singers perfectly blended with jazz, traditional Scottish folk and complemented with Tom's powerful vocals to record the album on Scotland's west coast island of Mull, produced by Glaswegian producer, Angus Stirrat.

The album of dreamy pop-folk songs captures the essence of a summer finding new love, lost love and the hope of finding love again.

The album is available now on Spotify and Apple Music.

