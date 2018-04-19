Webster Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

WATERBURY, Conn., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $78.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $57.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

"Webster's first quarter results demonstrate the meaningful progress we are making on the execution of our strategic priorities," said John Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Total revenues increased more than 10 percent from a year ago, driven by a 22 basis point increase in the net interest margin. Revenue growth, continuing investment, and effective risk management are enabling Webster to produce increasing levels of economic profit."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2018:

  • Revenue of $282.9 million, an increase of 10.6 percent from a year ago, including net interest income of $214.2 million, an increase of 11.2 percent from a year ago.
  • Loan growth of $711 million, or 4.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of $654 million, or 6.4 percent, in commercial and commercial real estate loans.
  • Deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 5.6 percent from a year ago, with growth of $694 million, or 14.5 percent, in health savings account deposits.
  • Net interest margin of 3.44 percent, up 22 basis points from a year ago.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue growth of $19.4 million, or 21.1 percent from a year ago, led by HSA Bank's growth of 59.6 percent.
  • Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 12.15 percent compared to 9.43 percent a year ago; annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 15.73 percent compared to 12.47 percent a year ago.

"Our ongoing balance sheet transformation is producing tangible results," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our loan portfolio yield is 40 basis points higher than a year ago as 52 percent of our loans reprice in 30 days or less. The cost of deposits has increased only 7 basis points as 57 percent of our deposits are in low-costing transactional and health savings accounts."

Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2017:

Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of March 31, 2018, Commercial Banking had $9.7 billion in loans and leases and $4.0 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:

Three months ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2018

2017

Net interest income

$84,651

$78,247

Non-interest income

15,316

13,424

Operating revenue

99,967

91,671

Non-interest expense

41,245

38,124

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$58,722

$53,547




           At March 31,

(In millions)

2018

2017

Loans and leases

$9,686

$9,112

Deposits

$4,041

$3,918

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $5.2 million to $58.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $6.4 million to $84.7 million, primarily due to loan growth and higher deposit margin.  Non-interest income increased $1.9 million to $15.3 million, primarily due to greater client interest rate hedging activity in the quarter as compared to prior year. Non-interest expense increased $3.1 million to $41.2 million, primarily due to investments in people and technology.

HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2018, HSA Bank had $6.9 billion in total footings comprising $5.5 billion in deposit balances and $1.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:

Three months ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2018

2017

Net interest income

$32,924

$24,052

Non-interest income

22,669

19,271

Operating revenue

55,593

43,323

Non-interest expense

31,515

28,239

Pre-tax net revenue

$24,078

$15,084



            At March 31,

(In millions)

2018

2017

Number of accounts

2,643

2,364

Deposits

$5,488

$4,794

Linked investment accounts*

1,364

992

Total footings

$6,852

$5,786

*Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet

                                                 

Pre-tax net revenue increased $9.0 million to $24.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $8.9 million to $32.9 million, primarily due to growth in deposits and improved deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $3.4 million to $22.7 million, primarily due to growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.3 million to $31.5 million, primarily due to account growth and continued investment in the business including expanded distribution.

Community Banking
Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 167 banking centers and 333 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services.

As of March 31, 2018, Community Banking had $8.1 billion in loans and $11.6 billion in deposit balances.


Community Banking Operating Results:

Three months ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2018

2017

Net interest income

$98,928

$93,590

Non-interest income

25,195

25,379

Operating revenue

124,123

118,969

Non-interest expense

96,829

95,179

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$27,294

$23,790




             At March 31,

(In millions)

2018

2017

Loans

$8,121

$7,985

Deposits

11,580

11,156

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $3.5 million to $27.3 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $5.3 million to $98.9 million, primarily due to growth in loan and deposit balances, as well as improved interest rate spreads on deposits. Non-interest income decreased $0.2 million primarily driven by lower mortgage production and related returns on mortgage banking activities, offset by growth in fees from investment services, credit cards and client interest rate hedging activities. Non-interest expense increased $1.7 million as a result of higher compensation expenses coupled with investments in technology and risk management, partially offset by lower direct marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2017:

  • Net interest income was $214.2 million compared to $192.7 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.44 percent compared to 3.22 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 28 basis points, and the cost of funds increased by 7 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $25.1 billion and grew by $717 million, or 2.9 percent.
  • Average loans totaled $17.8 billion and grew by $714 million, or 4.2 percent.

Quarterly provision for loan losses:

  • The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $11.0 million, compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and $10.5 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs were $5.6 million, compared to $14.8 million in the prior quarter and $5.7 million a year ago. The decrease to prior quarter is primarily due to decreased commercial charge-offs. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.13 percent, compared to 0.34 percent in the prior quarter and 0.13 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for loan losses represented 1.15 percent of total loans at March 31, 2018 compared to 1.14 percent at December 31, 2017 and 1.16 percent at March 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses represented 153 percent of nonperforming loans compared to 158 percent at December 31, 2017 and 115 percent at March 31, 2017.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2017:

  • Total non-interest income was $68.7 million compared to $63.0 million, an increase of $5.7 million. This reflects increases of $3.4 million driven by account growth and $2.9 million related to client hedging and break-funding revenue, offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in mortgage banking activities driven by lower originations.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2017:

  • Total non-interest expense was $171.6 million compared to $163.8 million, an increase of $7.8 million. This reflects an increase of $7.3 million in compensation and benefits along with an increase of $2.3 million in technology and equipment, offset by a decrease of $1.9 million in marketing. 

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2017:

  • Income tax expense was $20.1 million compared to $22.0 million and the effective tax rate was 20.0 percent compared to 27.0 percent.
  • The lower effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate effective in 2018 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in 2017.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities were $7.2 billion compared to $7.1 billion at December 31, 2017 and $7.1 billion at March 31, 2017. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $74.0 million of net unrealized losses compared to $37.1 million at December 31, 2017 and $28.2 million at March 31, 2017. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $111.3 million of net unrealized losses compared to $31.0 million at December 31, 2017, and $41.6 million at March 31, 2017.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $17.8 billion compared to $17.5 billion at December 31, 2017 and $17.1 billion at March 31, 2017. Compared to December 31, 2017, commercial loans increased by $359.6 million and commercial real estate loans increased by $21.0 million, while consumer loans decreased by $67.8 million and residential loans decreased by $31.0 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $639.3 million, residential loans increased by $169.2 million, and commercial real estate loans increased by $14.3 million, while consumer loans decreased by $111.7 million.
  • Loan originations for portfolio were $1.111 billion compared to $1.302 billion in the prior quarter and $1.107 billion a year ago. In addition, $43 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter compared to $60 million in the prior quarter and $73 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $134.3 million, or 0.75 percent of total loans, compared to $126.6 million, or 0.72 percent, at December 31, 2017 and $173.8 million, or 1.02 percent, at March 31, 2017. Total paying nonperforming loans were $32.2 million compared to $33.2 million at December 31, 2017 and $73.5 million at March 31, 2017.
  • Past due loans were $41.6 million compared to $45.8 million at December 31, 2017 and $32.1 million at March 31, 2017.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $21.4 billion compared to $21.0 billion at December 31, 2017 and $20.2 billion at March 31, 2017. Core deposits to total deposits were 88.1 percent compared to 88.2 percent at December 31, 2017 and 90.0 percent at March 31, 2017. The loan to deposit ratio was 83.3 percent compared to 83.5 percent at December 31, 2017 and 84.5 percent at March 31, 2017.
  • Total borrowings were $2.4 billion compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2017 and $3.0 billion at March 31, 2017.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 12.15 percent and 15.73 percent, respectively, compared to 9.43 percent and 12.47 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2017.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.21 percent and 7.65 percent, respectively, compared to 7.82 percent and 7.34 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2017. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.99 percent compared to 10.75 percent at March 31, 2017.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $27.94 and $21.78 respectively, compared to $26.45 and $20.26, respectively, at March 31, 2017.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $26.8 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 167 banking centers and 333 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's 2018 first quarter earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com, or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (4) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (5) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (6) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; (7) inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by customers; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (10) technological changes and cyber-security matters; (11) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (12) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (13) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; (14) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, and other accounting standard setters; (15) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (16) our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and (17) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and 'Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)



At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

June 30,
2017

March 31,
2017


















Income and performance ratios:















Net income

$

80,225

$

69,893

$

64,496

$

61,579

$

59,471

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

78,083

67,710

62,426

59,485

57,342

Earnings per diluted common share

0.85

0.73

0.67

0.64

0.62

Return on average assets

1.20

%

1.05

%

0.98

%

0.94

%

0.91

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

15.73

13.85

12.99

12.65

12.47

Return on average common shareholders' equity

12.15

10.66

9.95

9.63

9.43

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

24.30

24.37

24.68

24.61

24.65


















Asset quality:















Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

205,349

$

199,994

$

201,803

$

199,578

$

199,107

Nonperforming assets

140,090

132,646

168,962

170,390

177,935

Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

1.15

%

1.14

%

1.16

%

1.16

%

1.16

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.13

0.34

0.18

0.16

0.13

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.75

0.72

0.94

0.96

1.02

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.79

0.76

0.97

0.99

1.04

Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases

152.95

158.00

123.32

119.96

114.54


















Other ratios:















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.21

%

8.23

%

8.03

%

7.95

%

7.82

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.65

7.67

7.55

7.47

7.34

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.76

11.91

11.65

11.51

11.42

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.25

13.40

13.17

13.02

12.95

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.99

11.14

10.99

10.84

10.75

Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.15

10.20

10.01

9.95

9.85

Net interest margin

3.44

3.33

3.30

3.27

3.22

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

59.76

59.48

59.18

60.65

62.10


















Equity and share related:















Common equity

$

2,571,105

$

2,556,902

$

2,516,077

$

2,482,416

$

2,437,648

Book value per common share

27.94

27.76

27.34

26.93

26.45

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

21.78

21.59

21.16

20.74

20.26

Common stock closing price

55.40

56.16

52.55

52.22

50.04

Dividends declared per common share

0.26

0.26

0.26

0.26

0.25


















Common shares issued and outstanding

92,016

92,101

92,034

92,195

92,154

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

91,921

92,058

92,125

92,092

91,886

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

92,254

92,400

92,503

92,495

92,342


















(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2018 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

March 31,
2017

Assets:







Cash and due from banks

$

164,927

$

231,158

$

184,044

Interest-bearing deposits

45,899

25,628

38,150

Securities:







  Available for sale

2,773,506

2,638,037

2,897,060

  Held to maturity

4,408,321

4,487,392

4,212,050

 Total securities

7,181,827

7,125,429

7,109,110

Loans held for sale

19,727

20,888

28,698

Loans and Leases:







  Commercial

6,278,502

5,918,927

5,639,244

  Commercial real estate

4,544,831

4,523,828

4,530,507

  Residential mortgages

4,459,862

4,490,878

4,290,685

  Consumer

2,522,380

2,590,225

2,634,063

 Total loans and leases

17,805,575

17,523,858

17,094,499

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(205,349)

(199,994)

(199,107)

Loans and leases, net

17,600,226

17,323,864

16,895,392

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

125,328

151,566

163,557

Premises and equipment, net

127,196

130,001

134,551

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

567,023

567,984

570,992

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

535,391

531,820

521,427

Deferred tax asset, net

99,199

92,630

76,869

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

285,404

286,677

280,126

Total Assets

$

26,752,147

$

26,487,645

$

26,002,916









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:







Deposits:







  Demand

$

4,074,992

$

4,191,496

$

3,913,058

  Interest-bearing checking

2,624,885

2,736,952

2,607,060

  Health savings accounts

5,487,627

5,038,681

4,793,734

  Money market

2,344,526

2,209,492

2,452,726

  Savings

4,299,759

4,348,700

4,456,980

  Certificates of deposit

2,275,897

2,187,756

1,718,193

  Brokered certificates of deposit

277,356

280,652

299,906

 Total deposits

21,385,042

20,993,729

20,241,657

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

931,299

643,269

807,573

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,202,030

1,677,105

1,922,832

Long-term debt

225,830

225,767

225,577

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

291,804

245,817

244,919

Total liabilities

24,036,005

23,785,687

23,442,558

Preferred stock

145,037

145,056

122,710

Common shareholders' equity

2,571,105

2,556,902

2,437,648

Total shareholders' equity

2,716,142

2,701,958

2,560,358

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

26,752,147

$

26,487,645

$

26,002,916

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)






2018

2017

Interest income:










Interest and fees on loans and leases





$

193,220

$

167,808

Interest and dividends on securities






52,559

51,556

Loans held for sale






142

316

 Total interest income






245,921

219,680

Interest expense:










Deposits






18,156

13,435

Borrowings






13,597

13,581

 Total interest expense






31,753

27,016

 Net interest income






214,168

192,664

Provision for loan and lease losses






11,000

10,500

 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses






203,168

182,164

Non-interest income:










Deposit service fees






40,451

37,006

Loan and lease related fees






6,996

7,208

Wealth and investment services






7,870

7,273

Mortgage banking activities






1,144

2,266

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies






3,572

3,575

Other income






8,714

5,714

 Total non-interest income






68,747

63,042

Non-interest expense:










Compensation and benefits






94,765

87,499

Occupancy






15,145

16,179

Technology and equipment






23,862

21,608

Marketing






3,552

5,441

Professional and outside services






4,788

4,276

Intangible assets amortization






962

1,055

Loan workout expenses






576

608

Deposit insurance






6,717

6,732

Other expenses






21,248

20,386

 Total non-interest expense






171,615

163,784

Income before income taxes






100,300

81,422

Income tax expense






20,075

21,951

 Net income






80,225

59,471

Preferred stock dividends and other






(2,142)

(2,129)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders





$

78,083

$

57,342












Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted






92,254

92,342












Earnings per common share:










Basic





$

0.85

$

0.62

Diluted






0.85

0.62

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

June 30,
2017

March 31,
2017

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

193,220

$

185,172

$

181,130

$

174,456

$

167,808

Interest and dividends on securities

52,559

50,735

49,584

52,130

51,556

Loans held for sale

142

208

307

203

316

 Total interest income

245,921

236,115

231,021

226,789

219,680

Interest expense:













Deposits

18,156

17,379

16,760

14,679

13,435

Borrowings

13,597

13,804

13,357

14,323

13,581

 Total interest expense

31,753

31,183

30,117

29,002

27,016

 Net interest income

214,168

204,932

200,904

197,787

192,664

Provision for loan and lease losses

11,000

13,000

10,150

7,250

10,500

 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

203,168

191,932

190,754

190,537

182,164

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees

40,451

37,618

38,321

38,192

37,006

Loan and lease related fees

6,996

6,550

6,346

6,344

7,208

Wealth and investment services

7,870

8,155

7,750

7,877

7,273

Mortgage banking activities

1,144

1,899

2,421

3,351

2,266

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,572

3,684

3,720

3,648

3,575

Other income

8,714

8,133

7,288

5,265

5,714


68,747

66,039

65,846

64,677

63,042

Impairment loss on securities recognized in earnings







(126)

 Total non-interest income

68,747

66,039

65,846

64,551

63,042

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits

94,765

94,217

88,395

86,394

87,499

Occupancy

15,145

13,533

14,744

16,034

16,179

Technology and equipment

23,862

22,818

22,580

22,458

21,608

Marketing

3,552

3,320

4,045

4,615

5,441

Professional and outside services

4,788

5,045

4,030

3,507

4,276

Intangible assets amortization

962

977

1,002

1,028

1,055

Loan workout expenses

576

891

840

755

608

Deposit insurance

6,717

5,948

6,344

6,625

6,732

Other expenses

21,248

24,300

19,843

23,003

20,386

 Total non-interest expense

171,615

171,049

161,823

164,419

163,784

Income before income taxes

100,300

86,922

94,777

90,669

81,422

Income tax expense

20,075

17,029

30,281

29,090

21,951

 Net income

80,225

69,893

64,496

61,579

59,471

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,142)

(2,183)

(2,070)

(2,094)

(2,129)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

78,083

$

67,710

$

62,426

$

59,485

$

57,342















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

92,254

92,400

92,503

92,495

92,342















Earnings per common share:













 Basic

$

0.85

$

0.74

$

0.68

$

0.65

$

0.62

 Diluted

0.85

0.73

0.67

0.64

0.62

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2018




2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate




Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:



















  Interest-earning assets:



















  Loans and leases

$

17,754,773

$

193,864

4.37

%


$

17,041,156

$

168,729

3.97

%

  Securities (a)

7,158,505

52,489

2.91




7,071,274

52,851

2.98

  Federal Home Loan and  Federal Reserve Bank stock

133,241

1,455

4.43




182,211

1,687

3.76

  Interest-bearing deposits

52,711

201

1.52




68,157

130

0.77

  Loans held for sale

16,330

142

3.49




36,239

316

3.49

 Total interest-earning assets

25,115,560

$

248,151

3.95

%



24,399,037

$

223,713

3.67

%

 Non-interest-earning assets

1,641,721










1,642,732





Total Assets

$

26,757,281









$

26,041,769


























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















  Interest-bearing liabilities:



















  Demand deposits

$

4,163,364

$



%


$

3,935,232

$


%

  Savings, interest checking, and money market deposits

14,769,743

10,337

0.28




14,060,535

7,780

0.22

  Certificates of deposit

2,459,145

7,819

1.29




2,022,522

5,655

1.13

 Total deposits

21,392,252

18,156

0.34




20,018,289

13,435

0.27





















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

875,829

3,640

1.66




905,239

3,540

1.56

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,311,832

7,281

2.22




2,136,804

7,493

1.40

Long-term debt

225,799

2,676

4.74




225,541

2,548

4.52

Total borrowings

2,413,460

13,597

2.25




3,267,584

13,581

1.66

Total interest-bearing liabilities

23,805,712

$

31,753

0.54

%



23,285,873

$

27,016

0.47

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

228,978










196,542





Total liabilities

24,034,690










23,482,415


























Preferred stock

145,161










122,710





Common shareholders' equity

2,577,430










2,436,644





Total shareholders' equity

2,722,591










2,559,354





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

26,757,281









$

26,041,769





Tax-equivalent net interest income



216,398










196,697


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments



(2,230)










(4,033)


Net interest income


$

214,168









$

192,664


Net interest margin






3.44

%








3.22

%





















(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale are excluded from the average balance.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

June 30,
2017

March 31,
2017

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):













  Commercial non-mortgage

$

5,404,231

$

5,084,148

$

5,031,481

$

4,868,641

$

4,791,107

  Asset-based lending

874,271

834,779

883,599

861,203

848,137

  Commercial real estate

4,544,831

4,523,828

4,464,917

4,556,208

4,530,507

  Residential mortgages

4,459,862

4,490,878

4,499,441

4,388,308

4,290,685

  Consumer

2,522,380

2,590,225

2,566,983

2,599,318

2,634,063

Total Loan and Lease Balances

17,805,575

17,523,858

17,446,421

17,273,678

17,094,499

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(205,349)

(199,994)

(201,803)

(199,578)

(199,107)

Loans and Leases, net

$

17,600,226

$

17,323,864

$

17,244,618

$

17,074,100

$

16,895,392















Loan and Lease Balances (average):













  Commercial non-mortgage

$

5,306,412

$

5,080,267

$

4,990,146

$

4,891,446

$

4,773,931

  Asset-based lending

864,895

876,070

859,289

864,247

845,269

  Commercial real estate

4,538,429

4,446,162

4,475,207

4,550,595

4,479,379

  Residential mortgages

4,476,057

4,498,707

4,455,932

4,340,656

4,279,662

  Consumer

2,568,980

2,600,970

2,583,945

2,619,480

2,662,915

Total Loan and Lease Balances

17,754,773

17,502,176

17,364,519

17,266,424

17,041,156

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(201,575)

(202,632)

(202,628)

(201,852)

(198,308)

Loans and Leases, net

$

17,553,198

$

17,299,544

$

17,161,891

$

17,064,572

$

16,842,848


WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

June 30,
2017

March 31,
2017

Nonperforming loans and leases:













  Commercial non-mortgage

$

46,843

$

39,795

$

59,512

$

68,977

$

75,186

  Asset-based lending

1,571

589

8,558



  Commercial real estate

3,884

4,484

11,066

11,168

9,793

  Residential mortgages

44,496

44,407

45,597

46,018

46,792

  Consumer

37,465

37,307

38,915

40,206

42,054

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

134,259

$

126,582

$

163,648

$

166,369

$

173,825















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:













  Commercial non-mortgage

$

218

$

305

$

328

$

33

$

82

  Residential mortgages

2,785

3,110

2,843

2,513

2,296

  Consumer

2,828

2,649

2,143

1,475

1,732

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

5,831

$

6,064

$

5,314

$

4,021

$

4,110

Total nonperforming assets

$

140,090

$

132,646

$

168,962

$

170,390

$

177,935


WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

June 30,
2017

March 31,
2017

Past due 30-89 days:













  Commercial non-mortgage

$

4,749

$

8,167

$

3,169

$

2,793

$

2,983

  Asset-based lending









  Commercial real estate

1,103

551

1,783

1,013

2,072

  Residential mortgages

17,337

13,771

11,700

9,831

11,530

  Consumer

17,602

22,394

15,942

14,360

14,762

Total past due 30-89 days

40,791

44,883

32,594

27,997

31,347

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

845

887

934

1,185

747

Total past due loans and leases

$

41,636

$

45,770

$

33,528

$

29,182

$

32,094


WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

June 30,
2017

March 31,
2017

Beginning balance

$

199,994

$

201,803

$

199,578

$

199,107

$

194,320

Provision

11,000

13,000

10,150

7,250

10,500

Charge-offs:













Commercial non-mortgage

1,542

387

3,123

2,315

308

Asset-based lending



2,572





Commercial real estate

77

8,324

749

100

102

Residential mortgages

917

560

585

623

732

Consumer

5,074

6,174

6,197

5,602

6,474

Total charge-offs

7,610

18,017

10,654

8,640

7,616

Recoveries:













Commercial non-mortgage

135

1,231

545

330

336

Asset-based lending



33





Commercial real estate

2

144

10

4

7

Residential mortgages

385

100

280

407

237

Consumer

1,443

1,700

1,894

1,120

1,323

Total recoveries

1,965

3,208

2,729

1,861

1,903

Total net charge-offs

5,645

14,809

7,925

6,779

5,713

Ending balance

$

205,349

$

199,994

$

201,803

$

199,578

$

199,107

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures
















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize tangible equity, a non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average
shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill
and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.
















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles, gain or loss on securities, and other non-recurring items. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits. Accordingly, these are also non-GAAP financial measures.
















The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.


















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

September 30,
2017

June 30,
2017

March 31,
2017

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:














Net income (GAAP)

$

80,225

$

69,893

$

64,496

$

61,579

$

59,471

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,947

2,112

2,024

2,024

2,024

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

760

635

651

668

686

  Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)

$

79,038

$

68,416

$

63,123

$

60,223

$

58,133

  Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)

$

316,152

$

273,664

$

252,492

$

240,892

$

232,532

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,722,591

$

2,675,733

$

2,635,312

$

2,597,222

$

2,559,354

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,161

131,707

122,710

122,710

122,710

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

567,547

568,546

569,538

570,560

571,611

  Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,009,883

$

1,975,480

$

1,943,064

$

1,903,952

$

1,865,033

 Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

15.73

%

13.85

%

12.99

%

12.65

%

12.47

%
















Efficiency ratio:














Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

171,615

$

171,049

$

161,823

$

164,419

$

163,784

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

85

(97)

(72)

(143)

74

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

962

977

1,002

1,028

1,055

Other expenses (non-GAAP)



6,106

213

1,587

1,123

  Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

170,568

$

164,063

$

160,680

$

161,947

$

161,532

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

214,168

$

204,932

$

200,904

$

197,787

$

192,664

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,230

4,444

4,340

4,136

4,033

Non-interest income (GAAP)

68,747

66,039

65,846

64,551

63,042

Other (non-GAAP)

295

421

431

555

391

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)










One-time gain on the sale of an asset (GAAP)










  Income (non-GAAP)

$

285,440

$

275,836

$

271,521

$

267,029

$

260,130

 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

59.76

%

59.48

%

59.18

%

60.65

%

62.10

%
















Tangible equity:














Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

2,716,142

$

2,701,958

$

2,638,787

$

2,605,126

$

2,560,358

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

567,023

567,984

568,962

569,964

570,992

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,149,119

$

2,133,974

$

2,069,825

$

2,035,162

$

1,989,366

Total assets (GAAP)

$

26,752,147

$

26,487,645

$

26,350,182

$

26,174,930

$

26,002,916

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

567,023

567,984

568,962

569,964

570,992

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

26,185,124

$

25,919,661

$

25,781,220

$

25,604,966

$

25,431,924

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.21

%

8.23

%

8.03

%

7.95

%

7.82

%
















Tangible common equity:














Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,149,119

$

2,133,974

$

2,069,825

$

2,035,162

$

1,989,366

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037

145,056

122,710

122,710

122,710

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,004,082

$

1,988,918

$

1,947,115

$

1,912,452

$

1,866,656

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

26,185,124

$

25,919,661

$

25,781,220

$

25,604,966

$

25,431,924

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.65

%

7.67

%

7.55

%

7.47

%

7.34

%
















Tangible book value per common share:














Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,004,082

$

1,988,918

$

1,947,115

$

1,912,452

$

1,866,656

Common shares outstanding

92,016

92,101

92,034

92,195

92,154

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

21.78

$

21.59

$

21.16

$

20.74

$

20.26
















Core deposits:














Total deposits

$

21,385,042

$

20,993,729

$

20,855,235

$

20,458,097

$

20,241,657

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,275,897

2,187,756

1,918,817

1,795,871

1,718,193

Brokered certificates of deposit

277,356

280,652

299,674

299,670

299,906

Core deposits (non-GAAP)

$

18,831,789

$

18,525,321

$

18,636,744

$

18,362,556

$

18,223,558
















