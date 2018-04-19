Webster Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

"Webster's first quarter results demonstrate the meaningful progress we are making on the execution of our strategic priorities," said John Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Total revenues increased more than 10 percent from a year ago, driven by a 22 basis point increase in the net interest margin. Revenue growth, continuing investment, and effective risk management are enabling Webster to produce increasing levels of economic profit."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2018:

Revenue of $282.9 million , an increase of 10.6 percent from a year ago, including net interest income of $214.2 million , an increase of 11.2 percent from a year ago.

, an increase of 10.6 percent from a year ago, including net interest income of , an increase of 11.2 percent from a year ago. Loan growth of $711 million , or 4.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of $654 million , or 6.4 percent, in commercial and commercial real estate loans.

, or 4.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of , or 6.4 percent, in commercial and commercial real estate loans. Deposit growth of $1.1 billion , or 5.6 percent from a year ago, with growth of $694 million , or 14.5 percent, in health savings account deposits.

, or 5.6 percent from a year ago, with growth of , or 14.5 percent, in health savings account deposits. Net interest margin of 3.44 percent, up 22 basis points from a year ago.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue growth of $19.4 million , or 21.1 percent from a year ago, led by HSA Bank's growth of 59.6 percent.

, or 21.1 percent from a year ago, led by HSA Bank's growth of 59.6 percent. Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 12.15 percent compared to 9.43 percent a year ago; annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 15.73 percent compared to 12.47 percent a year ago.

"Our ongoing balance sheet transformation is producing tangible results," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our loan portfolio yield is 40 basis points higher than a year ago as 52 percent of our loans reprice in 30 days or less. The cost of deposits has increased only 7 basis points as 57 percent of our deposits are in low-costing transactional and health savings accounts."



Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2017:

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of March 31, 2018, Commercial Banking had $9.7 billion in loans and leases and $4.0 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Three months ended March 31, (In thousands) 2018 2017 Net interest income $84,651 $78,247 Non-interest income 15,316 13,424 Operating revenue 99,967 91,671 Non-interest expense 41,245 38,124 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $58,722 $53,547







At March 31, (In millions) 2018 2017 Loans and leases $9,686 $9,112 Deposits $4,041 $3,918

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $5.2 million to $58.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $6.4 million to $84.7 million, primarily due to loan growth and higher deposit margin. Non-interest income increased $1.9 million to $15.3 million, primarily due to greater client interest rate hedging activity in the quarter as compared to prior year. Non-interest expense increased $3.1 million to $41.2 million, primarily due to investments in people and technology.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2018, HSA Bank had $6.9 billion in total footings comprising $5.5 billion in deposit balances and $1.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Three months ended March 31, (In thousands) 2018 2017 Net interest income $32,924 $24,052 Non-interest income 22,669 19,271 Operating revenue 55,593 43,323 Non-interest expense 31,515 28,239 Pre-tax net revenue $24,078 $15,084





At March 31, (In millions) 2018 2017 Number of accounts 2,643 2,364 Deposits $5,488 $4,794 Linked investment accounts* 1,364 992 Total footings $6,852 $5,786 *Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet





Pre-tax net revenue increased $9.0 million to $24.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $8.9 million to $32.9 million, primarily due to growth in deposits and improved deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $3.4 million to $22.7 million, primarily due to growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.3 million to $31.5 million, primarily due to account growth and continued investment in the business including expanded distribution.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 167 banking centers and 333 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services.

As of March 31, 2018, Community Banking had $8.1 billion in loans and $11.6 billion in deposit balances.





Community Banking Operating Results:



Three months ended March 31, (In thousands) 2018 2017 Net interest income $98,928 $93,590 Non-interest income 25,195 25,379 Operating revenue 124,123 118,969 Non-interest expense 96,829 95,179 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $27,294 $23,790







At March 31, (In millions) 2018 2017 Loans $8,121 $7,985 Deposits 11,580 11,156

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $3.5 million to $27.3 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $5.3 million to $98.9 million, primarily due to growth in loan and deposit balances, as well as improved interest rate spreads on deposits. Non-interest income decreased $0.2 million primarily driven by lower mortgage production and related returns on mortgage banking activities, offset by growth in fees from investment services, credit cards and client interest rate hedging activities. Non-interest expense increased $1.7 million as a result of higher compensation expenses coupled with investments in technology and risk management, partially offset by lower direct marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2017:

Net interest income was $214.2 million compared to $192.7 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 3.44 percent compared to 3.22 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 28 basis points, and the cost of funds increased by 7 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $25.1 billion and grew by $717 million , or 2.9 percent.

and grew by , or 2.9 percent. Average loans totaled $17.8 billion and grew by $714 million , or 4.2 percent.

Quarterly provision for loan losses:

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $11.0 million , compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and $10.5 million a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. Net charge-offs were $5.6 million , compared to $14.8 million in the prior quarter and $5.7 million a year ago. The decrease to prior quarter is primarily due to decreased commercial charge-offs. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.13 percent, compared to 0.34 percent in the prior quarter and 0.13 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The decrease to prior quarter is primarily due to decreased commercial charge-offs. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.13 percent, compared to 0.34 percent in the prior quarter and 0.13 percent a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.15 percent of total loans at March 31, 2018 compared to 1.14 percent at December 31, 2017 and 1.16 percent at March 31, 2017 . The allowance for loan losses represented 153 percent of nonperforming loans compared to 158 percent at December 31, 2017 and 115 percent at March 31, 2017 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2017:

Total non-interest income was $68.7 million compared to $63.0 million , an increase of $5.7 million . This reflects increases of $3.4 million driven by account growth and $2.9 million related to client hedging and break-funding revenue, offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in mortgage banking activities driven by lower originations.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2017:

Total non-interest expense was $171.6 million compared to $163.8 million , an increase of $7.8 million . This reflects an increase of $7.3 million in compensation and benefits along with an increase of $2.3 million in technology and equipment, offset by a decrease of $1.9 million in marketing.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2017:

Income tax expense was $20.1 million compared to $22.0 million and the effective tax rate was 20.0 percent compared to 27.0 percent.

compared to and the effective tax rate was 20.0 percent compared to 27.0 percent. The lower effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate effective in 2018 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in 2017.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $7.2 billion compared to $7.1 billion at December 31, 2017 and $7.1 billion at March 31, 2017 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $74.0 million of net unrealized losses compared to $37.1 million at December 31, 2017 and $28.2 million at March 31, 2017 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $111.3 million of net unrealized losses compared to $31.0 million at December 31, 2017 , and $41.6 million at March 31, 2017 .

Loans:

Total loans were $17.8 billion compared to $17.5 billion at December 31, 2017 and $17.1 billion at March 31, 2017 . Compared to December 31, 2017 , commercial loans increased by $359.6 million and commercial real estate loans increased by $21.0 million , while consumer loans decreased by $67.8 million and residential loans decreased by $31.0 million .

compared to at and at . Compared to , commercial loans increased by and commercial real estate loans increased by , while consumer loans decreased by and residential loans decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $639.3 million , residential loans increased by $169.2 million , and commercial real estate loans increased by $14.3 million , while consumer loans decreased by $111.7 million .

, residential loans increased by , and commercial real estate loans increased by , while consumer loans decreased by . Loan originations for portfolio were $1.111 billion compared to $1.302 billion in the prior quarter and $1.107 billion a year ago. In addition, $43 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter compared to $60 million in the prior quarter and $73 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $134.3 million , or 0.75 percent of total loans, compared to $126.6 million , or 0.72 percent, at December 31, 2017 and $173.8 million , or 1.02 percent, at March 31, 2017 . Total paying nonperforming loans were $32.2 million compared to $33.2 million at December 31, 2017 and $73.5 million at March 31, 2017 .

, or 0.75 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.72 percent, at and , or 1.02 percent, at . Total paying nonperforming loans were compared to at and at . Past due loans were $41.6 million compared to $45.8 million at December 31, 2017 and $32.1 million at March 31, 2017 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $21.4 billion compared to $21.0 billion at December 31, 2017 and $20.2 billion at March 31, 2017 . Core deposits to total deposits were 88.1 percent compared to 88.2 percent at December 31, 2017 and 90.0 percent at March 31, 2017 . The loan to deposit ratio was 83.3 percent compared to 83.5 percent at December 31, 2017 and 84.5 percent at March 31, 2017 .

compared to at and at . Core deposits to total deposits were 88.1 percent compared to 88.2 percent at and 90.0 percent at . The loan to deposit ratio was 83.3 percent compared to 83.5 percent at and 84.5 percent at . Total borrowings were $2.4 billion compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2017 and $3.0 billion at March 31, 2017 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 12.15 percent and 15.73 percent, respectively, compared to 9.43 percent and 12.47 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2017.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.21 percent and 7.65 percent, respectively, compared to 7.82 percent and 7.34 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2017 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.99 percent compared to 10.75 percent at March 31, 2017 .

. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.99 percent compared to 10.75 percent at . Book value and tangible book value per common share were $27.94 and $21.78 respectively, compared to $26.45 and $20.26 , respectively, at March 31, 2017 .

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $26.8 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 167 banking centers and 333 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's 2018 first quarter earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com, or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers and our assessment of that impact; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (4) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (5) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (6) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; (7) inflation, interest rate, securities market, and monetary fluctuations; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by customers; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (10) technological changes and cyber-security matters; (11) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (12) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (13) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; (14) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, and other accounting standard setters; (15) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (16) our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and (17) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and 'Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)







At or for the Three Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



September 30,

2017



June 30,

2017



March 31,

2017





































Income and performance ratios:































Net income $ 80,225

$ 69,893

$ 64,496

$ 61,579

$ 59,471



Earnings applicable to common shareholders

78,083



67,710



62,426



59,485



57,342



Earnings per diluted common share

0.85



0.73



0.67



0.64



0.62



Return on average assets

1.20 %

1.05 %

0.98 %

0.94 %

0.91

% Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

15.73



13.85



12.99



12.65



12.47



Return on average common shareholders' equity

12.15



10.66



9.95



9.63



9.43



Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

24.30



24.37



24.68



24.61



24.65





































Asset quality:































Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 205,349

$ 199,994

$ 201,803

$ 199,578

$ 199,107



Nonperforming assets

140,090



132,646



168,962



170,390



177,935



Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

1.15 %

1.14 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.16

% Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.13



0.34



0.18



0.16



0.13



Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.75



0.72



0.94



0.96



1.02



Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.79



0.76



0.97



0.99



1.04



Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases

152.95



158.00



123.32



119.96



114.54





































Other ratios:































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.21 %

8.23 %

8.03 %

7.95 %

7.82

% Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.65



7.67



7.55



7.47



7.34



Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.76



11.91



11.65



11.51



11.42



Total risk-based capital (a)

13.25



13.40



13.17



13.02



12.95



Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.99



11.14



10.99



10.84



10.75



Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.15



10.20



10.01



9.95



9.85



Net interest margin

3.44



3.33



3.30



3.27



3.22



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

59.76



59.48



59.18



60.65



62.10





































Equity and share related:































Common equity $ 2,571,105

$ 2,556,902

$ 2,516,077

$ 2,482,416

$ 2,437,648



Book value per common share

27.94



27.76



27.34



26.93



26.45



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

21.78



21.59



21.16



20.74



20.26



Common stock closing price

55.40



56.16



52.55



52.22



50.04



Dividends declared per common share

0.26



0.26



0.26



0.26



0.25





































Common shares issued and outstanding

92,016



92,101



92,034



92,195



92,154



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

91,921



92,058



92,125



92,092



91,886



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

92,254



92,400



92,503



92,495



92,342





































(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2018 and actual for the remaining periods.





WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

March 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



March 31,

2017 Assets:















Cash and due from banks $ 164,927

$ 231,158

$ 184,044 Interest-bearing deposits

45,899



25,628



38,150 Securities:















Available for sale

2,773,506



2,638,037



2,897,060 Held to maturity

4,408,321



4,487,392



4,212,050 Total securities

7,181,827



7,125,429



7,109,110 Loans held for sale

19,727



20,888



28,698 Loans and Leases:















Commercial

6,278,502



5,918,927



5,639,244 Commercial real estate

4,544,831



4,523,828



4,530,507 Residential mortgages

4,459,862



4,490,878



4,290,685 Consumer

2,522,380



2,590,225



2,634,063 Total loans and leases

17,805,575



17,523,858



17,094,499 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(205,349)



(199,994)



(199,107) Loans and leases, net

17,600,226



17,323,864



16,895,392 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

125,328



151,566



163,557 Premises and equipment, net

127,196



130,001



134,551 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

567,023



567,984



570,992 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

535,391



531,820



521,427 Deferred tax asset, net

99,199



92,630



76,869 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

285,404



286,677



280,126 Total Assets $ 26,752,147

$ 26,487,645

$ 26,002,916

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















Deposits:















Demand $ 4,074,992

$ 4,191,496

$ 3,913,058 Interest-bearing checking

2,624,885



2,736,952



2,607,060 Health savings accounts

5,487,627



5,038,681



4,793,734 Money market

2,344,526



2,209,492



2,452,726 Savings

4,299,759



4,348,700



4,456,980 Certificates of deposit

2,275,897



2,187,756



1,718,193 Brokered certificates of deposit

277,356



280,652



299,906 Total deposits

21,385,042



20,993,729



20,241,657 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

931,299



643,269



807,573 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,202,030



1,677,105



1,922,832 Long-term debt

225,830



225,767



225,577 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

291,804



245,817



244,919 Total liabilities

24,036,005



23,785,687



23,442,558 Preferred stock

145,037



145,056



122,710 Common shareholders' equity

2,571,105



2,556,902



2,437,648 Total shareholders' equity

2,716,142



2,701,958



2,560,358 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,752,147

$ 26,487,645

$ 26,002,916

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)













2018



2017 Interest income:





















Interest and fees on loans and leases











$ 193,220

$ 167,808 Interest and dividends on securities













52,559



51,556 Loans held for sale













142



316 Total interest income













245,921



219,680 Interest expense:





















Deposits













18,156



13,435 Borrowings













13,597



13,581 Total interest expense













31,753



27,016 Net interest income













214,168



192,664 Provision for loan and lease losses













11,000



10,500 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses













203,168



182,164 Non-interest income:





















Deposit service fees













40,451



37,006 Loan and lease related fees













6,996



7,208 Wealth and investment services













7,870



7,273 Mortgage banking activities













1,144



2,266 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies













3,572



3,575 Other income













8,714



5,714 Total non-interest income













68,747



63,042 Non-interest expense:





















Compensation and benefits













94,765



87,499 Occupancy













15,145



16,179 Technology and equipment













23,862



21,608 Marketing













3,552



5,441 Professional and outside services













4,788



4,276 Intangible assets amortization













962



1,055 Loan workout expenses













576



608 Deposit insurance













6,717



6,732 Other expenses













21,248



20,386 Total non-interest expense













171,615



163,784 Income before income taxes













100,300



81,422 Income tax expense













20,075



21,951 Net income













80,225



59,471 Preferred stock dividends and other













(2,142)



(2,129) Earnings applicable to common shareholders











$ 78,083

$ 57,342























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted













92,254



92,342























Earnings per common share:





















Basic











$ 0.85

$ 0.62 Diluted













0.85



0.62

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



September 30,

2017



June 30,

2017



March 31,

2017 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 193,220

$ 185,172

$ 181,130

$ 174,456

$ 167,808 Interest and dividends on securities

52,559



50,735



49,584



52,130



51,556 Loans held for sale

142



208



307



203



316 Total interest income

245,921



236,115



231,021



226,789



219,680 Interest expense:



























Deposits

18,156



17,379



16,760



14,679



13,435 Borrowings

13,597



13,804



13,357



14,323



13,581 Total interest expense

31,753



31,183



30,117



29,002



27,016 Net interest income

214,168



204,932



200,904



197,787



192,664 Provision for loan and lease losses

11,000



13,000



10,150



7,250



10,500 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

203,168



191,932



190,754



190,537



182,164 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

40,451



37,618



38,321



38,192



37,006 Loan and lease related fees

6,996



6,550



6,346



6,344



7,208 Wealth and investment services

7,870



8,155



7,750



7,877



7,273 Mortgage banking activities

1,144



1,899



2,421



3,351



2,266 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,572



3,684



3,720



3,648



3,575 Other income

8,714



8,133



7,288



5,265



5,714



68,747



66,039



65,846



64,677



63,042 Impairment loss on securities recognized in earnings

—



—



—



(126)



— Total non-interest income

68,747



66,039



65,846



64,551



63,042 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

94,765



94,217



88,395



86,394



87,499 Occupancy

15,145



13,533



14,744



16,034



16,179 Technology and equipment

23,862



22,818



22,580



22,458



21,608 Marketing

3,552



3,320



4,045



4,615



5,441 Professional and outside services

4,788



5,045



4,030



3,507



4,276 Intangible assets amortization

962



977



1,002



1,028



1,055 Loan workout expenses

576



891



840



755



608 Deposit insurance

6,717



5,948



6,344



6,625



6,732 Other expenses

21,248



24,300



19,843



23,003



20,386 Total non-interest expense

171,615



171,049



161,823



164,419



163,784 Income before income taxes

100,300



86,922



94,777



90,669



81,422 Income tax expense

20,075



17,029



30,281



29,090



21,951 Net income

80,225



69,893



64,496



61,579



59,471 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,142)



(2,183)



(2,070)



(2,094)



(2,129) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 78,083

$ 67,710

$ 62,426

$ 59,485

$ 57,342





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

92,254



92,400



92,503



92,495



92,342





























Earnings per common share:



























Basic $ 0.85

$ 0.74

$ 0.68

$ 0.65

$ 0.62 Diluted

0.85



0.73



0.67



0.64



0.62

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2018









2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance



Interest



Yield/rate









Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:







































Interest-earning assets:







































Loans and leases $ 17,754,773

$ 193,864



4.37 %





$ 17,041,156

$ 168,729

3.97 % Securities (a)

7,158,505



52,489



2.91









7,071,274



52,851

2.98

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

133,241



1,455



4.43









182,211



1,687

3.76

Interest-bearing deposits

52,711



201



1.52









68,157



130

0.77

Loans held for sale

16,330



142



3.49









36,239



316

3.49

Total interest-earning assets

25,115,560

$ 248,151



3.95 %







24,399,037

$ 223,713

3.67 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,641,721





















1,642,732











Total Assets $ 26,757,281



















$ 26,041,769





















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:







































Interest-bearing liabilities:







































Demand deposits $ 4,163,364

$ —



— %





$ 3,935,232

$ —

— % Savings, interest checking, and money market deposits

14,769,743



10,337



0.28









14,060,535



7,780

0.22

Certificates of deposit

2,459,145



7,819



1.29









2,022,522



5,655

1.13

Total deposits

21,392,252



18,156



0.34









20,018,289



13,435

0.27











































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

875,829



3,640



1.66









905,239



3,540

1.56

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,311,832



7,281



2.22









2,136,804



7,493

1.40

Long-term debt

225,799



2,676



4.74









225,541



2,548

4.52

Total borrowings

2,413,460



13,597



2.25









3,267,584



13,581

1.66

Total interest-bearing liabilities

23,805,712

$ 31,753



0.54 %







23,285,873

$ 27,016

0.47 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

228,978





















196,542











Total liabilities

24,034,690





















23,482,415





















































Preferred stock

145,161





















122,710











Common shareholders' equity

2,577,430





















2,436,644











Total shareholders' equity

2,722,591





















2,559,354











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 26,757,281



















$ 26,041,769











Tax-equivalent net interest income







216,398





















196,697





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments







(2,230)





















(4,033)





Net interest income





$ 214,168



















$ 192,664





Net interest margin













3.44 %

















3.22 %









































(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale are excluded from the average balance.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



September 30,

2017



June 30,

2017



March 31,

2017 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



























Commercial non-mortgage $ 5,404,231

$ 5,084,148

$ 5,031,481

$ 4,868,641

$ 4,791,107 Asset-based lending

874,271



834,779



883,599



861,203



848,137 Commercial real estate

4,544,831



4,523,828



4,464,917



4,556,208



4,530,507 Residential mortgages

4,459,862



4,490,878



4,499,441



4,388,308



4,290,685 Consumer

2,522,380



2,590,225



2,566,983



2,599,318



2,634,063 Total Loan and Lease Balances

17,805,575



17,523,858



17,446,421



17,273,678



17,094,499 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(205,349)



(199,994)



(201,803)



(199,578)



(199,107) Loans and Leases, net $ 17,600,226

$ 17,323,864

$ 17,244,618

$ 17,074,100

$ 16,895,392





























Loan and Lease Balances (average):



























Commercial non-mortgage $ 5,306,412

$ 5,080,267

$ 4,990,146

$ 4,891,446

$ 4,773,931 Asset-based lending

864,895



876,070



859,289



864,247



845,269 Commercial real estate

4,538,429



4,446,162



4,475,207



4,550,595



4,479,379 Residential mortgages

4,476,057



4,498,707



4,455,932



4,340,656



4,279,662 Consumer

2,568,980



2,600,970



2,583,945



2,619,480



2,662,915 Total Loan and Lease Balances

17,754,773



17,502,176



17,364,519



17,266,424



17,041,156 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(201,575)



(202,632)



(202,628)



(201,852)



(198,308) Loans and Leases, net $ 17,553,198

$ 17,299,544

$ 17,161,891

$ 17,064,572

$ 16,842,848



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



September 30,

2017



June 30,

2017



March 31,

2017 Nonperforming loans and leases:



























Commercial non-mortgage $ 46,843

$ 39,795

$ 59,512

$ 68,977

$ 75,186 Asset-based lending

1,571



589



8,558



—



— Commercial real estate

3,884



4,484



11,066



11,168



9,793 Residential mortgages

44,496



44,407



45,597



46,018



46,792 Consumer

37,465



37,307



38,915



40,206



42,054 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 134,259

$ 126,582

$ 163,648

$ 166,369

$ 173,825





























Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



























Commercial non-mortgage $ 218

$ 305

$ 328

$ 33

$ 82 Residential mortgages

2,785



3,110



2,843



2,513



2,296 Consumer

2,828



2,649



2,143



1,475



1,732 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 5,831

$ 6,064

$ 5,314

$ 4,021

$ 4,110 Total nonperforming assets $ 140,090

$ 132,646

$ 168,962

$ 170,390

$ 177,935



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



September 30,

2017



June 30,

2017



March 31,

2017 Past due 30-89 days:



























Commercial non-mortgage $ 4,749

$ 8,167

$ 3,169

$ 2,793

$ 2,983 Asset-based lending

—



—



—



—



— Commercial real estate

1,103



551



1,783



1,013



2,072 Residential mortgages

17,337



13,771



11,700



9,831



11,530 Consumer

17,602



22,394



15,942



14,360



14,762 Total past due 30-89 days

40,791



44,883



32,594



27,997



31,347 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

845



887



934



1,185



747 Total past due loans and leases $ 41,636

$ 45,770

$ 33,528

$ 29,182

$ 32,094



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



September 30,

2017



June 30,

2017



March 31,

2017 Beginning balance $ 199,994

$ 201,803

$ 199,578

$ 199,107

$ 194,320 Provision

11,000



13,000



10,150



7,250



10,500 Charge-offs:



























Commercial non-mortgage

1,542



387



3,123



2,315



308 Asset-based lending

—



2,572



—



—



— Commercial real estate

77



8,324



749



100



102 Residential mortgages

917



560



585



623



732 Consumer

5,074



6,174



6,197



5,602



6,474 Total charge-offs

7,610



18,017



10,654



8,640



7,616 Recoveries:



























Commercial non-mortgage

135



1,231



545



330



336 Asset-based lending

—



33



—



—



— Commercial real estate

2



144



10



4



7 Residential mortgages

385



100



280



407



237 Consumer

1,443



1,700



1,894



1,120



1,323 Total recoveries

1,965



3,208



2,729



1,861



1,903 Total net charge-offs

5,645



14,809



7,925



6,779



5,713 Ending balance $ 205,349

$ 199,994

$ 201,803

$ 199,578

$ 199,107

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize tangible equity, a non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average

shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill

and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles, gain or loss on securities, and other non-recurring items. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits. Accordingly, these are also non-GAAP financial measures.

































The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.





































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



September 30,

2017



June 30,

2017



March 31,

2017

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:





























Net income (GAAP) $ 80,225

$ 69,893

$ 64,496

$ 61,579

$ 59,471

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,947



2,112



2,024



2,024



2,024

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

760



635



651



668



686

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP) $ 79,038

$ 68,416

$ 63,123

$ 60,223

$ 58,133

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP) $ 316,152

$ 273,664

$ 252,492

$ 240,892

$ 232,532

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,722,591

$ 2,675,733

$ 2,635,312

$ 2,597,222

$ 2,559,354

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,161



131,707



122,710



122,710



122,710

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

567,547



568,546



569,538



570,560



571,611

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,009,883

$ 1,975,480

$ 1,943,064

$ 1,903,952

$ 1,865,033

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

15.73 %

13.85 %

12.99 %

12.65 %

12.47 %































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 171,615

$ 171,049

$ 161,823

$ 164,419

$ 163,784

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

85



(97)



(72)



(143)



74

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

962



977



1,002



1,028



1,055

Other expenses (non-GAAP)

—



6,106



213



1,587



1,123

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 170,568

$ 164,063

$ 160,680

$ 161,947

$ 161,532

Net interest income (GAAP) $ 214,168

$ 204,932

$ 200,904

$ 197,787

$ 192,664

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,230



4,444



4,340



4,136



4,033

Non-interest income (GAAP)

68,747



66,039



65,846



64,551



63,042

Other (non-GAAP)

295



421



431



555



391

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)

—



—



—



—



—

One-time gain on the sale of an asset (GAAP)

—



—



—



—



—

Income (non-GAAP) $ 285,440

$ 275,836

$ 271,521

$ 267,029

$ 260,130

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

59.76 %

59.48 %

59.18 %

60.65 %

62.10 %































Tangible equity:





























Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,716,142

$ 2,701,958

$ 2,638,787

$ 2,605,126

$ 2,560,358

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

567,023



567,984



568,962



569,964



570,992

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,149,119

$ 2,133,974

$ 2,069,825

$ 2,035,162

$ 1,989,366

Total assets (GAAP) $ 26,752,147

$ 26,487,645

$ 26,350,182

$ 26,174,930

$ 26,002,916

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

567,023



567,984



568,962



569,964



570,992

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 26,185,124

$ 25,919,661

$ 25,781,220

$ 25,604,966

$ 25,431,924

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.21 %

8.23 %

8.03 %

7.95 %

7.82 %































Tangible common equity:





























Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,149,119

$ 2,133,974

$ 2,069,825

$ 2,035,162

$ 1,989,366

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037



145,056



122,710



122,710



122,710

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,004,082

$ 1,988,918

$ 1,947,115

$ 1,912,452

$ 1,866,656

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 26,185,124

$ 25,919,661

$ 25,781,220

$ 25,604,966

$ 25,431,924

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.65 %

7.67 %

7.55 %

7.47 %

7.34 %































Tangible book value per common share:





























Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,004,082

$ 1,988,918

$ 1,947,115

$ 1,912,452

$ 1,866,656

Common shares outstanding

92,016



92,101



92,034



92,195



92,154

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 21.78

$ 21.59

$ 21.16

$ 20.74

$ 20.26

































Core deposits:





























Total deposits $ 21,385,042

$ 20,993,729

$ 20,855,235

$ 20,458,097

$ 20,241,657

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,275,897



2,187,756



1,918,817



1,795,871



1,718,193

Brokered certificates of deposit

277,356



280,652



299,674



299,670



299,906

Core deposits (non-GAAP) $ 18,831,789

$ 18,525,321

$ 18,636,744

$ 18,362,556

$ 18,223,558



































Media Contact Investor Contact Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610 Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318 acferreira@websterbank.com tmangan@websterbank.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webster-reports-first-quarter-2018-earnings-300632899.html

SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://www.websteronline.com

