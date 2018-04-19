Webster Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

WATERBURY, Conn., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $78.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $57.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.
"Webster's first quarter results demonstrate the meaningful progress we are making on the execution of our strategic priorities," said John Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Total revenues increased more than 10 percent from a year ago, driven by a 22 basis point increase in the net interest margin. Revenue growth, continuing investment, and effective risk management are enabling Webster to produce increasing levels of economic profit."
Highlights for the first quarter of 2018:
- Revenue of $282.9 million, an increase of 10.6 percent from a year ago, including net interest income of $214.2 million, an increase of 11.2 percent from a year ago.
- Loan growth of $711 million, or 4.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of $654 million, or 6.4 percent, in commercial and commercial real estate loans.
- Deposit growth of $1.1 billion, or 5.6 percent from a year ago, with growth of $694 million, or 14.5 percent, in health savings account deposits.
- Net interest margin of 3.44 percent, up 22 basis points from a year ago.
- Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue growth of $19.4 million, or 21.1 percent from a year ago, led by HSA Bank's growth of 59.6 percent.
- Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 12.15 percent compared to 9.43 percent a year ago; annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 15.73 percent compared to 12.47 percent a year ago.
"Our ongoing balance sheet transformation is producing tangible results," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our loan portfolio yield is 40 basis points higher than a year ago as 52 percent of our loans reprice in 30 days or less. The cost of deposits has increased only 7 basis points as 57 percent of our deposits are in low-costing transactional and health savings accounts."
Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2017:
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of March 31, 2018, Commercial Banking had $9.7 billion in loans and leases and $4.0 billion in deposit balances.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net interest income
|
$84,651
|
$78,247
|
Non-interest income
|
15,316
|
13,424
|
Operating revenue
|
99,967
|
91,671
|
Non-interest expense
|
41,245
|
38,124
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|
$58,722
|
$53,547
|
At March 31,
|
(In millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Loans and leases
|
$9,686
|
$9,112
|
Deposits
|
$4,041
|
$3,918
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $5.2 million to $58.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $6.4 million to $84.7 million, primarily due to loan growth and higher deposit margin. Non-interest income increased $1.9 million to $15.3 million, primarily due to greater client interest rate hedging activity in the quarter as compared to prior year. Non-interest expense increased $3.1 million to $41.2 million, primarily due to investments in people and technology.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2018, HSA Bank had $6.9 billion in total footings comprising $5.5 billion in deposit balances and $1.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net interest income
|
$32,924
|
$24,052
|
Non-interest income
|
22,669
|
19,271
|
Operating revenue
|
55,593
|
43,323
|
Non-interest expense
|
31,515
|
28,239
|
Pre-tax net revenue
|
$24,078
|
$15,084
|
At March 31,
|
(In millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Number of accounts
|
2,643
|
2,364
|
Deposits
|
$5,488
|
$4,794
|
Linked investment accounts*
|
1,364
|
992
|
Total footings
|
$6,852
|
$5,786
|
*Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet
Pre-tax net revenue increased $9.0 million to $24.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $8.9 million to $32.9 million, primarily due to growth in deposits and improved deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $3.4 million to $22.7 million, primarily due to growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.3 million to $31.5 million, primarily due to account growth and continued investment in the business including expanded distribution.
Community Banking
Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 167 banking centers and 333 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services.
As of March 31, 2018, Community Banking had $8.1 billion in loans and $11.6 billion in deposit balances.
Community Banking Operating Results:
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net interest income
|
$98,928
|
$93,590
|
Non-interest income
|
25,195
|
25,379
|
Operating revenue
|
124,123
|
118,969
|
Non-interest expense
|
96,829
|
95,179
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|
$27,294
|
$23,790
|
At March 31,
|
(In millions)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Loans
|
$8,121
|
$7,985
|
Deposits
|
11,580
|
11,156
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $3.5 million to $27.3 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $5.3 million to $98.9 million, primarily due to growth in loan and deposit balances, as well as improved interest rate spreads on deposits. Non-interest income decreased $0.2 million primarily driven by lower mortgage production and related returns on mortgage banking activities, offset by growth in fees from investment services, credit cards and client interest rate hedging activities. Non-interest expense increased $1.7 million as a result of higher compensation expenses coupled with investments in technology and risk management, partially offset by lower direct marketing expenses.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2017:
- Net interest income was $214.2 million compared to $192.7 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.44 percent compared to 3.22 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 28 basis points, and the cost of funds increased by 7 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $25.1 billion and grew by $717 million, or 2.9 percent.
- Average loans totaled $17.8 billion and grew by $714 million, or 4.2 percent.
Quarterly provision for loan losses:
- The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $11.0 million, compared to $13.0 million in the prior quarter and $10.5 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $5.6 million, compared to $14.8 million in the prior quarter and $5.7 million a year ago. The decrease to prior quarter is primarily due to decreased commercial charge-offs. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.13 percent, compared to 0.34 percent in the prior quarter and 0.13 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for loan losses represented 1.15 percent of total loans at March 31, 2018 compared to 1.14 percent at December 31, 2017 and 1.16 percent at March 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses represented 153 percent of nonperforming loans compared to 158 percent at December 31, 2017 and 115 percent at March 31, 2017.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2017:
- Total non-interest income was $68.7 million compared to $63.0 million, an increase of $5.7 million. This reflects increases of $3.4 million driven by account growth and $2.9 million related to client hedging and break-funding revenue, offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in mortgage banking activities driven by lower originations.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2017:
- Total non-interest expense was $171.6 million compared to $163.8 million, an increase of $7.8 million. This reflects an increase of $7.3 million in compensation and benefits along with an increase of $2.3 million in technology and equipment, offset by a decrease of $1.9 million in marketing.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2017:
- Income tax expense was $20.1 million compared to $22.0 million and the effective tax rate was 20.0 percent compared to 27.0 percent.
- The lower effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the reduction of the U.S. corporate tax rate effective in 2018 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in 2017.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities were $7.2 billion compared to $7.1 billion at December 31, 2017 and $7.1 billion at March 31, 2017. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $74.0 million of net unrealized losses compared to $37.1 million at December 31, 2017 and $28.2 million at March 31, 2017. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $111.3 million of net unrealized losses compared to $31.0 million at December 31, 2017, and $41.6 million at March 31, 2017.
Loans:
- Total loans were $17.8 billion compared to $17.5 billion at December 31, 2017 and $17.1 billion at March 31, 2017. Compared to December 31, 2017, commercial loans increased by $359.6 million and commercial real estate loans increased by $21.0 million, while consumer loans decreased by $67.8 million and residential loans decreased by $31.0 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $639.3 million, residential loans increased by $169.2 million, and commercial real estate loans increased by $14.3 million, while consumer loans decreased by $111.7 million.
- Loan originations for portfolio were $1.111 billion compared to $1.302 billion in the prior quarter and $1.107 billion a year ago. In addition, $43 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter compared to $60 million in the prior quarter and $73 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans were $134.3 million, or 0.75 percent of total loans, compared to $126.6 million, or 0.72 percent, at December 31, 2017 and $173.8 million, or 1.02 percent, at March 31, 2017. Total paying nonperforming loans were $32.2 million compared to $33.2 million at December 31, 2017 and $73.5 million at March 31, 2017.
- Past due loans were $41.6 million compared to $45.8 million at December 31, 2017 and $32.1 million at March 31, 2017.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $21.4 billion compared to $21.0 billion at December 31, 2017 and $20.2 billion at March 31, 2017. Core deposits to total deposits were 88.1 percent compared to 88.2 percent at December 31, 2017 and 90.0 percent at March 31, 2017. The loan to deposit ratio was 83.3 percent compared to 83.5 percent at December 31, 2017 and 84.5 percent at March 31, 2017.
- Total borrowings were $2.4 billion compared to $2.5 billion at December 31, 2017 and $3.0 billion at March 31, 2017.
Capital:
- The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 12.15 percent and 15.73 percent, respectively, compared to 9.43 percent and 12.47 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2017.
- The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.21 percent and 7.65 percent, respectively, compared to 7.82 percent and 7.34 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2017. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.99 percent compared to 10.75 percent at March 31, 2017.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share were $27.94 and $21.78 respectively, compared to $26.45 and $20.26, respectively, at March 31, 2017.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Income and performance ratios:
|
Net income
|
$
|
80,225
|
$
|
69,893
|
$
|
64,496
|
$
|
61,579
|
$
|
59,471
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
78,083
|
67,710
|
62,426
|
59,485
|
57,342
|
Earnings per diluted common share
|
0.85
|
0.73
|
0.67
|
0.64
|
0.62
|
Return on average assets
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.05
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
0.94
|
%
|
0.91
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
15.73
|
13.85
|
12.99
|
12.65
|
12.47
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity
|
12.15
|
10.66
|
9.95
|
9.63
|
9.43
|
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
|
24.30
|
24.37
|
24.68
|
24.61
|
24.65
|
Asset quality:
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$
|
205,349
|
$
|
199,994
|
$
|
201,803
|
$
|
199,578
|
$
|
199,107
|
Nonperforming assets
|
140,090
|
132,646
|
168,962
|
170,390
|
177,935
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.14
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
1.16
|
%
|
Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
|
0.13
|
0.34
|
0.18
|
0.16
|
0.13
|
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
|
0.75
|
0.72
|
0.94
|
0.96
|
1.02
|
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
|
0.79
|
0.76
|
0.97
|
0.99
|
1.04
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases
|
152.95
|
158.00
|
123.32
|
119.96
|
114.54
|
Other ratios:
|
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
8.21
|
%
|
8.23
|
%
|
8.03
|
%
|
7.95
|
%
|
7.82
|
%
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
7.65
|
7.67
|
7.55
|
7.47
|
7.34
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
11.76
|
11.91
|
11.65
|
11.51
|
11.42
|
Total risk-based capital (a)
|
13.25
|
13.40
|
13.17
|
13.02
|
12.95
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
10.99
|
11.14
|
10.99
|
10.84
|
10.75
|
Shareholders' equity / total assets
|
10.15
|
10.20
|
10.01
|
9.95
|
9.85
|
Net interest margin
|
3.44
|
3.33
|
3.30
|
3.27
|
3.22
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
59.76
|
59.48
|
59.18
|
60.65
|
62.10
|
Equity and share related:
|
Common equity
|
$
|
2,571,105
|
$
|
2,556,902
|
$
|
2,516,077
|
$
|
2,482,416
|
$
|
2,437,648
|
Book value per common share
|
27.94
|
27.76
|
27.34
|
26.93
|
26.45
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
21.78
|
21.59
|
21.16
|
20.74
|
20.26
|
Common stock closing price
|
55.40
|
56.16
|
52.55
|
52.22
|
50.04
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
0.26
|
0.26
|
0.26
|
0.26
|
0.25
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
92,016
|
92,101
|
92,034
|
92,195
|
92,154
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
|
91,921
|
92,058
|
92,125
|
92,092
|
91,886
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
92,254
|
92,400
|
92,503
|
92,495
|
92,342
|
(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2018 and actual for the remaining periods.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
164,927
|
$
|
231,158
|
$
|
184,044
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
45,899
|
25,628
|
38,150
|
Securities:
|
Available for sale
|
2,773,506
|
2,638,037
|
2,897,060
|
Held to maturity
|
4,408,321
|
4,487,392
|
4,212,050
|
Total securities
|
7,181,827
|
7,125,429
|
7,109,110
|
Loans held for sale
|
19,727
|
20,888
|
28,698
|
Loans and Leases:
|
Commercial
|
6,278,502
|
5,918,927
|
5,639,244
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,544,831
|
4,523,828
|
4,530,507
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,459,862
|
4,490,878
|
4,290,685
|
Consumer
|
2,522,380
|
2,590,225
|
2,634,063
|
Total loans and leases
|
17,805,575
|
17,523,858
|
17,094,499
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(205,349)
|
(199,994)
|
(199,107)
|
Loans and leases, net
|
17,600,226
|
17,323,864
|
16,895,392
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
125,328
|
151,566
|
163,557
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
127,196
|
130,001
|
134,551
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
567,023
|
567,984
|
570,992
|
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
535,391
|
531,820
|
521,427
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
99,199
|
92,630
|
76,869
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
285,404
|
286,677
|
280,126
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
26,752,147
|
$
|
26,487,645
|
$
|
26,002,916
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Deposits:
|
Demand
|
$
|
4,074,992
|
$
|
4,191,496
|
$
|
3,913,058
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
2,624,885
|
2,736,952
|
2,607,060
|
Health savings accounts
|
5,487,627
|
5,038,681
|
4,793,734
|
Money market
|
2,344,526
|
2,209,492
|
2,452,726
|
Savings
|
4,299,759
|
4,348,700
|
4,456,980
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,275,897
|
2,187,756
|
1,718,193
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
277,356
|
280,652
|
299,906
|
Total deposits
|
21,385,042
|
20,993,729
|
20,241,657
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
931,299
|
643,269
|
807,573
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,202,030
|
1,677,105
|
1,922,832
|
Long-term debt
|
225,830
|
225,767
|
225,577
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
291,804
|
245,817
|
244,919
|
Total liabilities
|
24,036,005
|
23,785,687
|
23,442,558
|
Preferred stock
|
145,037
|
145,056
|
122,710
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
2,571,105
|
2,556,902
|
2,437,648
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,716,142
|
2,701,958
|
2,560,358
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
26,752,147
|
$
|
26,487,645
|
$
|
26,002,916
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
193,220
|
$
|
167,808
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
52,559
|
51,556
|
Loans held for sale
|
142
|
316
|
Total interest income
|
245,921
|
219,680
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
18,156
|
13,435
|
Borrowings
|
13,597
|
13,581
|
Total interest expense
|
31,753
|
27,016
|
Net interest income
|
214,168
|
192,664
|
Provision for loan and lease losses
|
11,000
|
10,500
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
203,168
|
182,164
|
Non-interest income:
|
Deposit service fees
|
40,451
|
37,006
|
Loan and lease related fees
|
6,996
|
7,208
|
Wealth and investment services
|
7,870
|
7,273
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
1,144
|
2,266
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
3,572
|
3,575
|
Other income
|
8,714
|
5,714
|
Total non-interest income
|
68,747
|
63,042
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
94,765
|
87,499
|
Occupancy
|
15,145
|
16,179
|
Technology and equipment
|
23,862
|
21,608
|
Marketing
|
3,552
|
5,441
|
Professional and outside services
|
4,788
|
4,276
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
962
|
1,055
|
Loan workout expenses
|
576
|
608
|
Deposit insurance
|
6,717
|
6,732
|
Other expenses
|
21,248
|
20,386
|
Total non-interest expense
|
171,615
|
163,784
|
Income before income taxes
|
100,300
|
81,422
|
Income tax expense
|
20,075
|
21,951
|
Net income
|
80,225
|
59,471
|
Preferred stock dividends and other
|
(2,142)
|
(2,129)
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
78,083
|
$
|
57,342
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
92,254
|
92,342
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.85
|
$
|
0.62
|
Diluted
|
0.85
|
0.62
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
193,220
|
$
|
185,172
|
$
|
181,130
|
$
|
174,456
|
$
|
167,808
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
52,559
|
50,735
|
49,584
|
52,130
|
51,556
|
Loans held for sale
|
142
|
208
|
307
|
203
|
316
|
Total interest income
|
245,921
|
236,115
|
231,021
|
226,789
|
219,680
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
18,156
|
17,379
|
16,760
|
14,679
|
13,435
|
Borrowings
|
13,597
|
13,804
|
13,357
|
14,323
|
13,581
|
Total interest expense
|
31,753
|
31,183
|
30,117
|
29,002
|
27,016
|
Net interest income
|
214,168
|
204,932
|
200,904
|
197,787
|
192,664
|
Provision for loan and lease losses
|
11,000
|
13,000
|
10,150
|
7,250
|
10,500
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
203,168
|
191,932
|
190,754
|
190,537
|
182,164
|
Non-interest income:
|
Deposit service fees
|
40,451
|
37,618
|
38,321
|
38,192
|
37,006
|
Loan and lease related fees
|
6,996
|
6,550
|
6,346
|
6,344
|
7,208
|
Wealth and investment services
|
7,870
|
8,155
|
7,750
|
7,877
|
7,273
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
1,144
|
1,899
|
2,421
|
3,351
|
2,266
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
3,572
|
3,684
|
3,720
|
3,648
|
3,575
|
Other income
|
8,714
|
8,133
|
7,288
|
5,265
|
5,714
|
68,747
|
66,039
|
65,846
|
64,677
|
63,042
|
Impairment loss on securities recognized in earnings
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(126)
|
—
|
Total non-interest income
|
68,747
|
66,039
|
65,846
|
64,551
|
63,042
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
94,765
|
94,217
|
88,395
|
86,394
|
87,499
|
Occupancy
|
15,145
|
13,533
|
14,744
|
16,034
|
16,179
|
Technology and equipment
|
23,862
|
22,818
|
22,580
|
22,458
|
21,608
|
Marketing
|
3,552
|
3,320
|
4,045
|
4,615
|
5,441
|
Professional and outside services
|
4,788
|
5,045
|
4,030
|
3,507
|
4,276
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
962
|
977
|
1,002
|
1,028
|
1,055
|
Loan workout expenses
|
576
|
891
|
840
|
755
|
608
|
Deposit insurance
|
6,717
|
5,948
|
6,344
|
6,625
|
6,732
|
Other expenses
|
21,248
|
24,300
|
19,843
|
23,003
|
20,386
|
Total non-interest expense
|
171,615
|
171,049
|
161,823
|
164,419
|
163,784
|
Income before income taxes
|
100,300
|
86,922
|
94,777
|
90,669
|
81,422
|
Income tax expense
|
20,075
|
17,029
|
30,281
|
29,090
|
21,951
|
Net income
|
80,225
|
69,893
|
64,496
|
61,579
|
59,471
|
Preferred stock dividends and other
|
(2,142)
|
(2,183)
|
(2,070)
|
(2,094)
|
(2,129)
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
78,083
|
$
|
67,710
|
$
|
62,426
|
$
|
59,485
|
$
|
57,342
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
92,254
|
92,400
|
92,503
|
92,495
|
92,342
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.85
|
$
|
0.74
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.65
|
$
|
0.62
|
Diluted
|
0.85
|
0.73
|
0.67
|
0.64
|
0.62
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
17,754,773
|
$
|
193,864
|
4.37
|
%
|
$
|
17,041,156
|
$
|
168,729
|
3.97
|
%
|
Securities (a)
|
7,158,505
|
52,489
|
2.91
|
7,071,274
|
52,851
|
2.98
|
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
133,241
|
1,455
|
4.43
|
182,211
|
1,687
|
3.76
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
52,711
|
201
|
1.52
|
68,157
|
130
|
0.77
|
Loans held for sale
|
16,330
|
142
|
3.49
|
36,239
|
316
|
3.49
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
25,115,560
|
$
|
248,151
|
3.95
|
%
|
24,399,037
|
$
|
223,713
|
3.67
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
1,641,721
|
1,642,732
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
26,757,281
|
$
|
26,041,769
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
4,163,364
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
$
|
3,935,232
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
%
|
Savings, interest checking, and money market deposits
|
14,769,743
|
10,337
|
0.28
|
14,060,535
|
7,780
|
0.22
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,459,145
|
7,819
|
1.29
|
2,022,522
|
5,655
|
1.13
|
Total deposits
|
21,392,252
|
18,156
|
0.34
|
20,018,289
|
13,435
|
0.27
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
875,829
|
3,640
|
1.66
|
905,239
|
3,540
|
1.56
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,311,832
|
7,281
|
2.22
|
2,136,804
|
7,493
|
1.40
|
Long-term debt
|
225,799
|
2,676
|
4.74
|
225,541
|
2,548
|
4.52
|
Total borrowings
|
2,413,460
|
13,597
|
2.25
|
3,267,584
|
13,581
|
1.66
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
23,805,712
|
$
|
31,753
|
0.54
|
%
|
23,285,873
|
$
|
27,016
|
0.47
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
228,978
|
196,542
|
Total liabilities
|
24,034,690
|
23,482,415
|
Preferred stock
|
145,161
|
122,710
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
2,577,430
|
2,436,644
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
2,722,591
|
2,559,354
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
26,757,281
|
$
|
26,041,769
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
216,398
|
196,697
|
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
|
(2,230)
|
(4,033)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
214,168
|
$
|
192,664
|
Net interest margin
|
3.44
|
%
|
3.22
|
%
|
(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale are excluded from the average balance.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
5,404,231
|
$
|
5,084,148
|
$
|
5,031,481
|
$
|
4,868,641
|
$
|
4,791,107
|
Asset-based lending
|
874,271
|
834,779
|
883,599
|
861,203
|
848,137
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,544,831
|
4,523,828
|
4,464,917
|
4,556,208
|
4,530,507
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,459,862
|
4,490,878
|
4,499,441
|
4,388,308
|
4,290,685
|
Consumer
|
2,522,380
|
2,590,225
|
2,566,983
|
2,599,318
|
2,634,063
|
Total Loan and Lease Balances
|
17,805,575
|
17,523,858
|
17,446,421
|
17,273,678
|
17,094,499
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(205,349)
|
(199,994)
|
(201,803)
|
(199,578)
|
(199,107)
|
Loans and Leases, net
|
$
|
17,600,226
|
$
|
17,323,864
|
$
|
17,244,618
|
$
|
17,074,100
|
$
|
16,895,392
|
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
5,306,412
|
$
|
5,080,267
|
$
|
4,990,146
|
$
|
4,891,446
|
$
|
4,773,931
|
Asset-based lending
|
864,895
|
876,070
|
859,289
|
864,247
|
845,269
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,538,429
|
4,446,162
|
4,475,207
|
4,550,595
|
4,479,379
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,476,057
|
4,498,707
|
4,455,932
|
4,340,656
|
4,279,662
|
Consumer
|
2,568,980
|
2,600,970
|
2,583,945
|
2,619,480
|
2,662,915
|
Total Loan and Lease Balances
|
17,754,773
|
17,502,176
|
17,364,519
|
17,266,424
|
17,041,156
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(201,575)
|
(202,632)
|
(202,628)
|
(201,852)
|
(198,308)
|
Loans and Leases, net
|
$
|
17,553,198
|
$
|
17,299,544
|
$
|
17,161,891
|
$
|
17,064,572
|
$
|
16,842,848
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Nonperforming loans and leases:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
46,843
|
$
|
39,795
|
$
|
59,512
|
$
|
68,977
|
$
|
75,186
|
Asset-based lending
|
1,571
|
589
|
8,558
|
—
|
—
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,884
|
4,484
|
11,066
|
11,168
|
9,793
|
Residential mortgages
|
44,496
|
44,407
|
45,597
|
46,018
|
46,792
|
Consumer
|
37,465
|
37,307
|
38,915
|
40,206
|
42,054
|
Total nonperforming loans and leases
|
$
|
134,259
|
$
|
126,582
|
$
|
163,648
|
$
|
166,369
|
$
|
173,825
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
218
|
$
|
305
|
$
|
328
|
$
|
33
|
$
|
82
|
Residential mortgages
|
2,785
|
3,110
|
2,843
|
2,513
|
2,296
|
Consumer
|
2,828
|
2,649
|
2,143
|
1,475
|
1,732
|
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
$
|
5,831
|
$
|
6,064
|
$
|
5,314
|
$
|
4,021
|
$
|
4,110
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
140,090
|
$
|
132,646
|
$
|
168,962
|
$
|
170,390
|
$
|
177,935
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Past due 30-89 days:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
4,749
|
$
|
8,167
|
$
|
3,169
|
$
|
2,793
|
$
|
2,983
|
Asset-based lending
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,103
|
551
|
1,783
|
1,013
|
2,072
|
Residential mortgages
|
17,337
|
13,771
|
11,700
|
9,831
|
11,530
|
Consumer
|
17,602
|
22,394
|
15,942
|
14,360
|
14,762
|
Total past due 30-89 days
|
40,791
|
44,883
|
32,594
|
27,997
|
31,347
|
Past due 90 days or more and accruing
|
845
|
887
|
934
|
1,185
|
747
|
Total past due loans and leases
|
$
|
41,636
|
$
|
45,770
|
$
|
33,528
|
$
|
29,182
|
$
|
32,094
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
199,994
|
$
|
201,803
|
$
|
199,578
|
$
|
199,107
|
$
|
194,320
|
Provision
|
11,000
|
13,000
|
10,150
|
7,250
|
10,500
|
Charge-offs:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
1,542
|
387
|
3,123
|
2,315
|
308
|
Asset-based lending
|
—
|
2,572
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Commercial real estate
|
77
|
8,324
|
749
|
100
|
102
|
Residential mortgages
|
917
|
560
|
585
|
623
|
732
|
Consumer
|
5,074
|
6,174
|
6,197
|
5,602
|
6,474
|
Total charge-offs
|
7,610
|
18,017
|
10,654
|
8,640
|
7,616
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
135
|
1,231
|
545
|
330
|
336
|
Asset-based lending
|
—
|
33
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Commercial real estate
|
2
|
144
|
10
|
4
|
7
|
Residential mortgages
|
385
|
100
|
280
|
407
|
237
|
Consumer
|
1,443
|
1,700
|
1,894
|
1,120
|
1,323
|
Total recoveries
|
1,965
|
3,208
|
2,729
|
1,861
|
1,903
|
Total net charge-offs
|
5,645
|
14,809
|
7,925
|
6,779
|
5,713
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
205,349
|
$
|
199,994
|
$
|
201,803
|
$
|
199,578
|
$
|
199,107
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize tangible equity, a non-GAAP financial measure. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average
|
The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles, gain or loss on securities, and other non-recurring items. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits. Accordingly, these are also non-GAAP financial measures.
|
The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
80,225
|
$
|
69,893
|
$
|
64,496
|
$
|
61,579
|
$
|
59,471
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
|
1,947
|
2,112
|
2,024
|
2,024
|
2,024
|
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)
|
760
|
635
|
651
|
668
|
686
|
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
79,038
|
$
|
68,416
|
$
|
63,123
|
$
|
60,223
|
$
|
58,133
|
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
316,152
|
$
|
273,664
|
$
|
252,492
|
$
|
240,892
|
$
|
232,532
|
Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,722,591
|
$
|
2,675,733
|
$
|
2,635,312
|
$
|
2,597,222
|
$
|
2,559,354
|
Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)
|
145,161
|
131,707
|
122,710
|
122,710
|
122,710
|
Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
567,547
|
568,546
|
569,538
|
570,560
|
571,611
|
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,009,883
|
$
|
1,975,480
|
$
|
1,943,064
|
$
|
1,903,952
|
$
|
1,865,033
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
15.73
|
%
|
13.85
|
%
|
12.99
|
%
|
12.65
|
%
|
12.47
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio:
|
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
171,615
|
$
|
171,049
|
$
|
161,823
|
$
|
164,419
|
$
|
163,784
|
Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)
|
85
|
(97)
|
(72)
|
(143)
|
74
|
Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)
|
962
|
977
|
1,002
|
1,028
|
1,055
|
Other expenses (non-GAAP)
|
—
|
6,106
|
213
|
1,587
|
1,123
|
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
170,568
|
$
|
164,063
|
$
|
160,680
|
$
|
161,947
|
$
|
161,532
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
214,168
|
$
|
204,932
|
$
|
200,904
|
$
|
197,787
|
$
|
192,664
|
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)
|
2,230
|
4,444
|
4,340
|
4,136
|
4,033
|
Non-interest income (GAAP)
|
68,747
|
66,039
|
65,846
|
64,551
|
63,042
|
Other (non-GAAP)
|
295
|
421
|
431
|
555
|
391
|
Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
One-time gain on the sale of an asset (GAAP)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
285,440
|
$
|
275,836
|
$
|
271,521
|
$
|
267,029
|
$
|
260,130
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
59.76
|
%
|
59.48
|
%
|
59.18
|
%
|
60.65
|
%
|
62.10
|
%
|
Tangible equity:
|
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
2,716,142
|
$
|
2,701,958
|
$
|
2,638,787
|
$
|
2,605,126
|
$
|
2,560,358
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)
|
567,023
|
567,984
|
568,962
|
569,964
|
570,992
|
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,149,119
|
$
|
2,133,974
|
$
|
2,069,825
|
$
|
2,035,162
|
$
|
1,989,366
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
26,752,147
|
$
|
26,487,645
|
$
|
26,350,182
|
$
|
26,174,930
|
$
|
26,002,916
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)
|
567,023
|
567,984
|
568,962
|
569,964
|
570,992
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
26,185,124
|
$
|
25,919,661
|
$
|
25,781,220
|
$
|
25,604,966
|
$
|
25,431,924
|
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
8.21
|
%
|
8.23
|
%
|
8.03
|
%
|
7.95
|
%
|
7.82
|
%
|
Tangible common equity:
|
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,149,119
|
$
|
2,133,974
|
$
|
2,069,825
|
$
|
2,035,162
|
$
|
1,989,366
|
Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)
|
145,037
|
145,056
|
122,710
|
122,710
|
122,710
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,004,082
|
$
|
1,988,918
|
$
|
1,947,115
|
$
|
1,912,452
|
$
|
1,866,656
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
26,185,124
|
$
|
25,919,661
|
$
|
25,781,220
|
$
|
25,604,966
|
$
|
25,431,924
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
7.65
|
%
|
7.67
|
%
|
7.55
|
%
|
7.47
|
%
|
7.34
|
%
|
Tangible book value per common share:
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,004,082
|
$
|
1,988,918
|
$
|
1,947,115
|
$
|
1,912,452
|
$
|
1,866,656
|
Common shares outstanding
|
92,016
|
92,101
|
92,034
|
92,195
|
92,154
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
21.78
|
$
|
21.59
|
$
|
21.16
|
$
|
20.74
|
$
|
20.26
|
Core deposits:
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
21,385,042
|
$
|
20,993,729
|
$
|
20,855,235
|
$
|
20,458,097
|
$
|
20,241,657
|
Less: Certificates of deposit
|
2,275,897
|
2,187,756
|
1,918,817
|
1,795,871
|
1,718,193
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
277,356
|
280,652
|
299,674
|
299,670
|
299,906
|
Core deposits (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
18,831,789
|
$
|
18,525,321
|
$
|
18,636,744
|
$
|
18,362,556
|
$
|
18,223,558
|
