Wedbush Securities' Jonathan Jones Receives CTO of the Year Accolades at the 2018 Los Angeles Business Journal's CTO Awards

Jonathan has spent nearly 20 years working in Information Technology and Technology Infrastructure, the past 16 with Wedbush. Jonathan oversees the firm's entire infrastructure and data centers, including IT Helpdesk, Network, Systems, and Telecommunications. He has spearheaded and implemented projects that have increased the firm's infrastructure capabilities and ensured its potential for future scalability.

Jonathan Jones states, "I am honored to be named one of Los Angeles' top CTOs. To be recognized as one of the best in your field amongst so many accomplished IT professionals is extraordinary. However, success in IT comes from the willingness to evolve and the forethought to construct the networks and systems in a manner that provides business agility. For any manager in IT to be successful they must have a great team and support structure. I'm proud of the work of my team, and attribute any success to their hard work and dedication."

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.

