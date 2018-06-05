Wedding At The Wind Campus

FINDLAY, Ohio, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air – and this weekend, love was in the wind. One Energy hosted the wedding ceremony Saturday, June 2 for local couple Erin Kashawlic and Chris Roekle at the North Findlay Wind Campus. Tying the knot under wind turbines made for a unique, unprecedented setting that Erin and Chris knew their friends and family would always remember. "Having our wedding under wind turbines brought that wow factor to our friends and family. We picked these turbines because Findlay is our home and we wanted to share more insight into our lives since most of our family doesn't live around here," said Erin. A first-of-its-kind Wind Campus® wedding venue, the wow factor was definitely there. But what makes these turbines so special for sharing that personal insight is Erin's role in the development and construction of the Wind Campus® in 2015. Chris remarked on their big day being special already, but "what makes it even more special is that Erin has had a big part in growing the company that put up the turbines and even was a part of laying the foundation for these turbines specifically."

Couple exchanges vows at base of turbines on the North Findlay Wind Campus in Findlay, OH Touching wedding recap from the North Findlay Wind Campus of One Energy LLC in Findlay, OH

As a Technical Manager for One Energy, Erin sees these turbines every day. Holding the wedding under them allowed her, Chris, and their families to see wind energy from a different angle. "They all think it's the coolest thing ever," said Chris of his family's reaction to the Green Campus℠ venue. "And they were really excited to take tours of a turbine beforehand." In addition to turbine tours, guests also enjoyed yard games surrounded by wind-themed decorations like oversized pinwheels. One Energy was delighted to host the newlyweds and show their families around. "Our Wind Campus® is enjoyed every day by our employees, customers, and guests," said Angela DeBoskey, Head of Storytelling for One Energy. "Erin and Chris exchanging vows just a couple hundred feet from the spinning turbines, surrounded by family and friends, was a perfect backdrop to a beautiful day." For more information about the North Findlay Wind Campus and the wind turbines, visit www.oneenergy.com.

ABOUT ONE ENERGY

Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, One Energy is a trusted expert in on-site wind energy generation, and is responsible for the largest commercial net-metered wind projects in the United States. One Energy provides Wind for Industry® solutions for large electricity consumers. The One Energy family of companies delivers project assessment, development, engineering, procurement, construction, finance, and operations.

For more information, contact:

ANGELA DEBOSKEY

Head of Storytelling

adeboskey@oneenergyllc.com

www.oneenergywind.com

Office: 877-298-5853 | Mobile: 419-306-0625

12385 Township Road 215 | PO Box 894 | Findlay, OH 45840

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wedding-at-the-wind-campus-300659817.html

SOURCE One Energy

Related Links

http://www.oneenergy.com

