Weforshe Summit Aims to Change the Ground Reality of Women Entrepreneurs

BOSTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We've talked about the mindset, now it's time to change the ground reality for women entrepreneurs. Weforshe Fund, based in Boston, MA, starts a global initiative aimed at closing the gender gap in startup funding, will host its first ever Weforshe US summit on September 7th and 8th, 2019.

Weforshe Summit, the brain child of three entrepreneurs, Devika Majumder, Brian Schulman, and Ai Addyson-Zhang, their mission is to create a global entrepreneurial ecosystem where women flourish at entrepreneurship, where she is only limited by her imagination and little else.

The current system of startup funding puts women entrepreneurs at a clear disadvantage. 2018 has seen only 2% of VC funding go to female founders. Last year, the largest VC deal for a female team was $165 million — a stark contrast to that for males, which was $3 billion.

"We're here to change that," says Devika Majumder, a serial entrepreneur & Founder, Weforshe Fund and Co-founder Weforshe Summit. "Women being underrepresented among the ranks of entrepreneurs, is not just a gender or a fairness issue —it is an issue of economic growth. WEFORSHE summit is being organized to be a true disruptor by facilitating and fostering this much needed change globally."

Being a father to a beautiful millennial daughter, Brian Schulman, Co-founder, Weforshe Summit and LinkedIn Top Voice 2018, says "We see this as a great step towards closing the gender gap. I want to ensure that I do my bit so she gets the same opportunities as my son. A truly equal world is a better world. "

"She may be a pampered daughter, an adored daughter-in-law, a mother, or wife of a Richie rich, but the moment she joins the guerilla warfare of entrepreneurship, she, in most of the cases, will be the underdog and at every step, her commitment will be put to acid test," explains Ai Addyson-Zhang, a professor turned entrepreneur & Co-founder, Weforshe Summit. "Access to capital means better odds for your business. Our thrust, therefore, is to create a corpus so that aspiring women entrepreneurs can access capital, when they need it the most," explains Ai.

Weforshe Summit brings together changemakers who will inspire transformation. "It's a defining moment, and we think the timing is appropriate to have investors and entrepreneurs in the same room and address REAL issues, so we have actionable takeways," says Schulman.

So YES! 'WE come together so 'SHE' can fly," adds Devika.

