Weight Stigma Affects Men Too, Reports The Obesity Society

The study involved three groups of men: 1,244 men from a diverse national survey panel; 233 men from a national online data collection service; and 36 male members of the Obesity Action Coalition who have struggled with their weight. The 1,513 participants completed online surveys between July 2015 and October 2016. In all three samples, men answered questions about their demographic characteristics, weight status and dieting behavior, and history of experiencing weight stigma.

Results showed approximately 40% of men reported experiencing weight stigma. Men reporting weight stigma were younger, less likely to be married, had higher BMIs, and were more likely to have tried to lose weight in the past year relative to men not reporting weight stigma. Also, verbal mistreatment was the most common form of weight stigma which came from peers, family members, and strangers.

Lead author of the study Mary Himmelstein, PhD, said, "These data show that men are experiencing similar rates of weight stigma relative to women, which suggests it's important to understand and examine potential gender differences in consequences of weight stigma."

Additionally, in an upcoming editorial published in Obesity, Rebecca L. Pearl, PhD, and Thomas A. Wadden, PhD, examine Dr. Himmelstein's study. "This finding challenges the notion that men are not affected by weight stigma and rightfully highlights the need to include them more fully in research on this problem," they said. Overall, more research is needed in weight stigma in men.

