WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation ("NBCT" or the "Company") (OTC: NBCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Interstate, parent company of First Interstate Bank ("FIB"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.516 of a First Interstate Class A common stock in exchange for each NBCT common stock they hold.
WeissLaw is investigating whether NBCT's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, the acquisition offers FIB and its parent, First Interstate, numerous benefits, including: (1) improved footprint, and expansion into the Pacific Northwest; and (2) significant anticipated growth in annual earnings per share. Finally, upon completion, NBCT shareholders will own a meagre 6% of the combined company
Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether NBCT's shareholders will obtain their fair and proportionate share of the Company's continued success and growth prospects. If you own NBCT shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com.
WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/northwest-bancorporation/
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-investigates-northwest-bancorporation-acquisition-300638394.html
SOURCE WeissLaw LLP
Share this article