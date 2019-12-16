Wekthor Looks to Revolutionize the Way We Ask for Help From Others With New Mobile App Maja

PRAGUE, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wekthor, Czech Republic-based app startup, has launched its new mobile app Maja for free worldwide. This app is designed to change the way that people interact with their neighbors, ask for favors and help, and build stronger communities worldwide.

Maja is available on both the Google Play Store for Android and on the App Store for iOS devices. The way the app works is simple. Users log in and then send requests for help from their nearby neighbors and community members. With a simple, easy-to-use interface, requests for help can be sent in just seconds and tagged with a user's location and other information. It's as easy as writing a request and pressing a button.

From help moving a refrigerator or a large piece of furniture to borrowing a cup of sugar or other cooking ingredients or help finding a missing dog or cat, Maja makes it easy to turn to neighbors and community – and connect with those who can help with various needs.

Nearby users will be notified about available tasks and help requests, and connecting takes only a few seconds with a couple taps on a smartphone screen. It's completely free to use for all parties and users will never be charged by other users for their help.

Maja is connecting users with people who they may never have asked for help otherwise, due to the barriers of our modern life. By using technology, this app makes it simple to connect with the local community. Not only do users get to connect with each other and offer help for free, but they also benefit from a stronger sense of friendship and community with those around them.

For a video overview of how Maja works, interested users can click here. To download the app, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. Users can visit https://appmaja.com/ to see the official Maja website and learn more about Maja, its features and its mission.

