Welleo Health Launches "Wellness Reset" Virtual Summit to Inspire Emotional, Career, and Relationship Wellness During These Trying Times

In a response, Welleo Health has launched " Wellness Reset " — a mental health and personal growth virtual summit (appropriately held on World Mental Health Day - October 10, 2020). The event aims to be part of the solution for employers and individuals who desire expert insight and science-based wellness.

Too many of us feel intimidated when talking about mental health, and lack of resources or stigma keeps us from improving. Wellness Reset is here to change that. Attendees have the flexibility to choose sessions they want to anonymously attend across three key themes: emotional, career, and relationship wellness. All attendees receive 2-weeks of access to 17 hours of recorded sessions and for every pass sold, Welleo Health will donate a pass to a community mental health clinic or non-profit organization.

We know that the increase in unaddressed personal wellness is an underlying risk to employee productivity, retention, motivation, and company culture. "There's never been a more empowering time for employers to inspire their most valuable assets. We are excited to partner with advocate employers that want to be part of the solution," states Dr. Ross Nelson, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Welleo Health.

Welleo Health has partnered with 18 seasoned and diverse thought leaders to teach attendees practical techniques for navigating anxiety, communication and relationship challenges, burnout, addressing systemic racism through healing and allyship, imposter syndrome, insomnia, and much more. Keynote speakers include two of the most well-respected contributors to the modern-day field of psychology, Dr. David Burns and Dr. Steven Hayes.

Employers interested in purchasing employee access to Wellness Reset can buy online or contact sales at: [email protected] . Individuals can learn more or purchase tickets at: wellnessressetsummit.com .

