WellStart Health Merges with Big Change Program

"We're really excited to incorporate the Big Change Program into WellStart's high-tech platform," said Josh LaJaunie, an ultrarunner who lost 230 pounds through his own lifestyle change, and has helped many others achieve similarly impressive results. "Up until now, we've been able to help a few hundred participants. Thanks to WellStart's technology, we'll be able to help millions."

"I'm thrilled to bring together our combined expertise in evidence-based medicine, technological innovation, and behavioral science, to work with large organizations and scale the healthy lifestyle movement," said Howard Jacobson, PhD., a leading health behavior change expert. "This powerful medicine must be democratized for our country to stay competitive in a global marketplace."

The Big Change Program was founded in 2015 by Jacobson and Josh LaJaunie, health advocate and coach. Through a rigorous combination of evidence-based nutrition, fitness, behavioral coaching, and group accountability sessions, they have guided hundreds of people to adopt and maintain healthy habits, improving their biometrics and achieving substantial weight loss.

"We founded WellStart to shake up the healthcare industry by delivering pre-primary care with the help of technology," said Olivia Kelly, co-founder and CEO of WellStart Health. "That means offering the right guidance, motivation, and support to tackle the root causes of chronic disease. With the addition of the Big Change Program's innovative behavior change methodology and expert team, we're now able to scale our efforts more rapidly, and bring these benefits to many more people."

Larger, self-insured employers are increasingly turning to programs like WellStart to help them address rising healthcare costs associated with chronic conditions in their workforce. When program participants significantly improve their nutrition and lifestyles, research shows, they can often reduce their medications, and sometimes eliminate them completely. When employees get well, rather than simply manage illnesses with drugs and procedures, employers can deploy those savings into profits, pay increases, and benefits.



Kelly and WellStart co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Bojana Jankovic Weatherly, M.D., MSc., present WellStart Health as a powerful force to bring the economics of healthcare into alignment with best practices and outcomes. They describe the merger with the Big Change Program as a win-win, both for individual users seeking health improvements, and for employers seeking to add a powerful partner in reducing healthcare costs.

"By addressing the unmet need in healthcare with our comprehensive lifestyle change program, we are able to help people with chronic disease such as diabetes and obesity improve significantly," Jankovic Weatherly said. "We are here to provide not only information, but support and actionable steps for individuals to make this happen.. After merging with the Big Change team, we are now positioned to deliver a unique, integrated program for mitigating and reversing chronic disease."

About WellStart Health

WellStart Health is an intensive lifestyle change program led by physicians, dietitians and coaches. The 12-week intensive program helps participants with chronic conditions, or those at high risk, to slow down and reverse their illnesses by empowering them with the knowledge and practical skills to take control of their own health. For information, visit: https://www.wellstarthealth.com

About the Big Change Program

Founded in 2015 by Howard Jacobson, PhD., and Runner's World fitness celebrity Josh LaJaunie, the year-long Big Change Program was designed as the most powerful, motivating, interactive health improvement experience possible, outside of a 24/7 residential program.

