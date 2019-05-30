WES RAND Announces Long Awaited New Book

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated critically acclaimed author WES RAND announces the imminent arrival of his new book TO DIE FOR. It is the next installment of his Evil Stryker series which includes the novels LEFT TO DIE, CROSS CUT, and PAYBACK IS HELL.

TO DIE FOR continues the saga of lone gunman Evil Stryker, this time traveling to Bishop California to help the ranchers keep their water in 1885-1888. It's a fictionalized take on the true life story of how Los Angeles stole the Owens Valley water supply.

The 'Evil Stryker' series 'TO DIE FOR' cover

The EVIL STRYKER series has thrilled readers all over the world with its many heart-stopping, violent tales taking place in the 1800s.

Dallas Sonnier, producer of the film Bone Tomahawk starring Kurt Russell as well as the owner of Fangoria magazine had this to say of Wes's work: "Operates like a confident, skilled executioner across its violent Western landscape."

Diane Kawasaki of TLC's hit television show 'My Little Life' had this to say about the new book: "Pray you are not on the wrong side of Major Neville Stryker!"

Wes Rand was born in Tennessee and has lived in Las Vegas over 40 years. An artillery officer in the 60's, Wes left the army in 1969 and moved out west. Being a real life cowboy, he plans to live the rest of his life under the open skies of Nevada and Utah.

TO DIE FOR is proudly published by Wild West Books and is available anywhere fine books are sold.

