West Coast Cannabis Tours Expands the California Cannabis Experience

WCCT began in 2017, offering tours of San Diego-area medical marijuana businesses to patients. A custom limo bus shuttles everyone from newbies to aficionados to a cannabis dispensary, a glass blowing studio, and cultivators supply house for demonstrations such as rosin pressing and an infused cooking class. Participants are encouraged, but not required, to enjoy their preferred cannabis delight while aboard the bus.

This year, WCCT has added new enhanced excursions and experiences to the original Intro to Cannabis tour. Todd Green, the company's owner, says his goal is to raise awareness of cannabis through fun and innovative activities and outings.

When asked about new cannabis friendly activities, Green said, "We have just expanded our offerings to include a Buds and Brews tour which blends cannabis and brewing into a fun learning experience that even comes with free tasters." He continued, "Herbally Enhanced Yoga (H.E.Y.) is a relaxing adventure that shows how smoking, or even 'dabbing' concentrates, can be integrated into a healthy lifestyle."

Some additional new hands-on courses from WCCT give a chance to learn a new skill while in an elevated mood of heightened awareness. An art instructor guides in the creation of visual masterpieces during the Canvas and Cannabis classes. Another program teaches the techniques and dexterity needed to produce finely rolled joints and sushi, with a built-in double payoff throughout.

West Coast Cannabis Tours is the 1st licensed and insured cannabis tourism company in Southern California, bringing a one-of-a-kind experience to our open-minded and fun-loving enthusiast. Our goal is to provide fun activities with and around cannabis to help remove some of the stigma that is still out there. We'll give you new, fun, and (sometimes) adventurous activities to help you explore its benefits. WCCT proudly serves clients from all 50 states and has welcomed international tourists on its cannabis friendly experiences. Schedules, prices, and more information are available at www.westcoastcannabistours.com.

Contact: Amanda Calhoun – (949)416-5420, contact@wcctour.com

