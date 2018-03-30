Westchester Names Jason Neu Senior Vice President, Professional Risk

Mr. Neu will report to David Lupica, Chief Operating and Distribution Management Officer of Westchester. "Jason's strong underwriting experience, industry knowledge, and extensive leadership experience makes him an ideal fit for this role," said Mr. Lupica. "His deep understanding of our distribution partners' priorities and client needs are critical to ensuring our future growth and that we are recognized as a partner of choice. I look forward to working with him as he takes on this strategically pivotal role."

Mr. Neu, has close to two decades of industry experience, most recently serving as SVP, Financial Lines Manager for Chubb Small Commercial Insurance, where his financial lines responsiblities spanned the U.S. small business market. Prior to the ACE acquisition of Chubb in January, 2016, he served in a range of leadership capacities including, Financial Lines Manager for Australia and New Zealand, and Vice President of ACE USA Management Liability for Chicago, Dallas and Houston. Mr. Neu joined Chubb in 2004 as Senior Underwriter for the company's management liability products. He earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Clemson University.

Mr. Neu succeeds Joe Casey, who is now assuming the role of Complex and Strategic Risk Officer. In this capacity, reporting to Mr. Meyer, he will work closely with the North America Financial lines Chief Underwriting Officer in reviewing and establishing a consistent underwriting approach around large and complex accounts and emerging risks across Chubb's retail and wholesale operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. Mr. Casey will continue to collaborate with Mr. Neu on the strategic direction of the business.

About Westchester

Westchester is one of the largest and most diverse excess and surplus lines commercial property and casualty insurance companies in the United States. Focused on the wholesale distribution channel, Westchester provides innovative specialty products for property, specialty casualty, environmental, professional risk, inland marine, product recall, small business, binding and programs.

About Chubb:

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

