Wet Launches New Hemp Lubricant

Created for consumers who are drawn to cannabis lifestyles, Hemptation™ is a tongue-in-cheek nod to combining two timeless methods for relaxation and release – hemp and sex. The all-natural lubricant formula is infused with USDA Certified Organic Hemp Extract, and was created to provide a silky, sensual sensation when applied to intimate areas. The formula also includes a premium blend of botanicals and other extracts that were designed to enhance intimacy and complement the natural benefits of hemp.

Wet® Hemptation™ is available in all 50 states in 10mL sample pouches, convenient travel sized 1 Fl. Oz bottles, or a larger 3 Fl. Oz size. To commemorate the unofficial holiday of 4/20, Wet® is also releasing a 5,000-piece Limited Edition 4.20 Fl. Oz size.

"We've seen the explosive growth in the dispensary market, and we know that sex and cannabis often go hand-in-hand. It's exciting for our team to bring new products to market and expose Wet Lubricants to different target audiences. We couldn't pass up the opportunity to create something special, make it available in all 50 states, and have a new audience relate to Wet as their brand," says Michael Trigg, Founder and CEO of Trigg Laboratories.

Safe for all types of intimacy and compatible with toys, Wet® Hemptation™ will be available in adult stores and boutiques, smoke shops, and dispensaries nationwide, as well as online at www.buywet.com.

Founded by Michael Trigg in 1989, Trigg Laboratories, Inc. manufactures premium sexual wellness products including the world's bestselling lines of personal lubricants and intimacy products. Trigg Laboratories develops, formulates and packages all of Wet's 80+ products onsite. Currently available in nearly 70 countries worldwide, Wet® is available nationwide at all leading retailers where personal products are sold. For more information about Trigg Laboratories, Inc. visit www.trigglaboratories.com.

