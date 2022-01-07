Wet Pet Food Market Records a CAGR of 6% by 2025|40% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

The wet pet food market covers the following areas:

Wet Pet Food Market - Driver

Living with pets has been linked to significant health benefits like reduced blood pressure, anxiety, and stress. Children exposed to pets at a young age tend to have strong immune systems. Pet owners tend to have milder responses to/quicker recovery from stress. Dogs as pets become familiar with human behavior and emotions and can understand certain words and interpret the tone of voice, gestures, and body language. Being around pet dogs is said to reduce anxiety, stress, and depression; cure loneliness; improve cardiovascular health, and encourage physical exercise. Children who take care of dogs are more active and confident in their emotions. Dogs act as valuable companions to older adults. The awareness of health benefits gained through caring for a pet has resulted in a significant increase in pet ownership which will drive growth in the wet pet food market.

Wet Pet Food Market - Challenge

The increasing instances of pet allergies among consumers are one of the challenges inhibiting the growth of the global wet pet food market. Cryptosporidiosis and other pet diseases are often transmitted to humans, especially children. Some of the proteins found in the saliva and urine of pet cats and dogs tend to cause skin allergies in people. Most of the allergies in pet owners, such as asthma and allergic rhinitis, are caused by their pet dogs or cats. Cat allergies are more frequent than dog allergies. However, dog allergy seems to be more severe. The dander, saliva, and urine of pet dogs might cause abnormal reactions in the immune system of a sensitive individual. Dog allergies can cause swelling and itching in the nose or around the eyes, redness of the skin, coughing, or even asthma attacks among pet owners. Due to such factors, people are wary of pet adoption, which, in turn, will challenge market growth.

Wet Pet Food Market - Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Wet cat food, Wet dog food, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the wet pet food market during the forecast period.

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The wet pet food market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as those based on price, innovation, quality, distribution, and reputation to compete in the market.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

De Haan Petfood

Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Harringtons Pet Food

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

PetGuard Holdings LLC

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Wet Pet Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Colgate Palmolive Co., Darling Ingredients Inc., De Haan Petfood, Evangers Dog and Cat Food Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Harringtons Pet Food, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PetGuard Holdings LLC, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

