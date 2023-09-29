WeTrade Group Inc. Official Announcement for Clarification

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, 2023, WeTrade Group Inc. (the "Company")(NASDAQ: WETG) received the resignation letters of directors Biming Guo, Ning Qin, Yuxin Ye, Grace Li,  CEO Hechun Wei, and CFO Annie Huang (the "Former Directors and Officers").

On September 22, 2023, the new board of directors of the Company, consisting of Zheng Dai, Xianzhi Liu and Daxue Li, appointed Lina Jiang as the new CEO and Xiaodong An as the new acting CFO

The Company hereby announces that after June 30, 2023 any business contract signed by the any of the Former Directors and Officers is invalid and null.

On August 14, 2023, WeTrade Group Inc. established a wholly-owned subsidiary, WeTrade Bit Technology Limited ("WBT"), in Hong Kong. WBT's sole director is Hechun Wei. The Company hereby announces that any and all of the commercial contracts entered by WBT with Hechun Wei as the signatory have not been properly authorized and therefore invalid, null and non-binding to WBT.

Counterparties to any contracts with the Company or WBT that were executed by any of the Former Directors and Officers are urged to contact Yu Ying by email ([email protected]) or telephone ( +8613501176409).

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "Software as a Service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to offering technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across various industries. WeTrade Group consists of four business segments: YCloud, WTPay, Y-Health, and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving the global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationships and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase payment scenarios to boost customers' revenue through multi-channel data statistics, AI fission, and management, as well as an improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries, helping customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, engaging in the development of global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on epidemic detection and prevention, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and more.

YG is the new energy business segment that mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects, constituting forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, enhance its brand, develop and introduce new products and services, successfully integrate acquired companies, technologies, and assets into its portfolio of products and services, conduct marketing and other business development initiatives, face competition in the industry, navigate general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, attract, hire and retain personnel with the technical skills and experience necessary to meet clients' requirements, and protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

