WeTrade Group Inc. Upgrades its China Business to Drive Multi-Faceted Growth

News provided by

WeTrade Group INC

16 Oct, 2023, 17:36 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to offering technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across various industries, today announced the integration and enhancement of its two business segments in China: Yuetao APP and Haolin Haowu APP. The unified platform will now be known as Yuetao Haowu APP.

Yuetao Haowu APP is a high-quality discount shopping platform for the Consumer-end (the "C-end"), which allows consumers to achieve a new model of saving money and making money through membership. Additionally, consumers can earn points during shopping and redeem them for a wide variety of products.

The upgrade of WeTrade's China business sector is an important step for WeTrade, especially following the recent change of its management team. The focus is to drive the Company's performance growth through the development of C-end business.

Mr. Zheng Dai, founder and Chairman of the Board of the Company, comments:"WeTrade is an enterprise that focuses on the development of the consumer sector and has achieved industry leadership in the micro business industry. In recent years, we have accumulated huge advantages in user operation and product marketing. Recognizing the evolving needs of C-end users and their consumption habits, we hope to further optimize C-end business, achieve parallel development of domestic and international businesses, and create greater value for shareholders."

About WeTrade Group Inc.
WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "Software as a Service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to offering technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across various industries. WeTrade Group consists of four business segments: YCloud, WTPay, Y-Health, and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving the global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationships and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase payment scenarios to boost customers' revenue through multi-channel data statistics, AI fission, and management, as well as an improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries, helping customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, engaging in the development of global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on epidemic detection and prevention, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and more.

YG is the new energy business segment that mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects, constituting forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, enhance its brand, develop and introduce new products and services, successfully integrate acquired companies, technologies, and assets into its portfolio of products and services, conduct marketing and other business development initiatives, face competition in the industry, navigate general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, attract, hire and retain personnel with the technical skills and experience necessary to meet clients' requirements, and protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE WeTrade Group INC

Also from this source

WeTrade Group Inc. Official Announcement for the Change of Board of Directors and Senior Management

WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG) , a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider...

WeTrade Group Inc. Announces Filing of A Derivative Lawsuit Against Former Officers and Directors

WeTrade Group Inc. ("WETG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG) today (October 3, 2023) announced that on September 28, 2023, a derivative lawsuit was...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.