Wetsuit Market by Product Type, Thickness, End-user, Application, Distribution Channel & Region - Worldwide Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wetsuit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wetsuit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.

Increasing participation in water-based sports activities and development of inland surfing grounds are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of novel technologies in the creation of artificial waves and wave parks are further enhancing product demand.

Manufacturers are extensively focusing on creating eco-friendly wetsuits using materials such as natural rubber and water-based glue as a substitute to neoprene. Additionally, green wetsuits are also being manufactured using recycled plastics, water bottles and fishing nets, which are gaining immense popularity amongst the consumers.

Various product innovations such as the introduction of shark repellant wetsuits that consist of Shark Attack Mitigation System (SAMS) have significantly impacted the market growth. It camouflages the diver using disruptive coloration and portrays him/her as a potential threat to the carnivore.

Moreover, the implementation of favorable policies to promote health management through surfing and diving activities along with rising disposable incomes, is expected to impact the market positively in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being O'Neill, Billabong, Rip Curl, Body Glove, Quiksilver, Helly Hansen, Boz Wetsuits, Arena Italia SPA, Hurley, Patagonia, Hyperflex Wetsuits, Speedo, GUL, Typhoon, Isurus, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global wetsuit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global wetsuit industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the thickness?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wetsuit industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wetsuit industry?

What is the structure of the global wetsuit industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global wetsuit industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wetsuit Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Thickness

5.5 Market Breakup by End-user

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Hooded Wetsuits

6.2 Full Wetsuits

6.3 Convertible Wetsuits

6.4 Sleeveless Wetsuits

6.5 Shortly/Spring Wetsuits

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Thickness

7.1 1mm-2mm

7.2 2mm-3mm

7.3 3mm-4mm

7.4 4mm-5mm

7.5 > 5mm



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Male

8.2 Female

8.3 Kids



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Surfing

9.2 Scuba Diving

9.3 Triathlon

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Sport Variety Stores

10.2 Third Party Online Channels

10.3 Direct to Customer Channels

10.4 Franchised Stores

10.5 Modern Trade Channels



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 O'Neill

16.3.2 Billabong

16.3.3 Rip Curl

16.3.4 Body Glove

16.3.5 Quiksilver

16.3.6 Helly Hansen

16.3.7 Boz Wetsuits

16.3.8 Arena Italia SPA

16.3.9 Hurley

16.3.10 Patagonia

16.3.11 Hyperflex Wetsuits

16.3.12 Speedo

16.3.13 GUL

16.3.14 Typhoon

16.3.15 Isurus



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c95f38

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

