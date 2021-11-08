WeWillDecide: The Independent Online Platform Creating a New Kind of Political Awareness

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Riordan is committed to increasing political awareness by providing bias-free, factual information through her WeWillDecide online webtool. Her mission lies in empowering voters to gain enough knowledge to become their own political analysts, taking the confusion out of the political process.

The platform allows users to act as if they are members of Congress themselves, voting on all proposed bills and Executive Orders before the House or Senate. A program within the website creates personalized scores and statistics based on the user's votes and compares them with every Congress member. In addition, the user can instantly match their opinions with other WeWillDecide members in their state and nationwide.

Another innovative feature is a massive government search engine. Users simply type in any keyword, and the engine will bring up all results that contain the desired words. "I couldn't believe how unorganized the whole system was, so I organized it," says Kelly Riordan. "Understanding leads to calm and critical thinking, which is exactly what the American political machine doesn't want. Can you imagine voters informed AND unafraid? I can," she adds.

The platform provides a vast amount of political information in an arranged and easily accessible format, releasing voters from spending hours gathering facts from multiple sources. Users can spend as much time as they want to obtain loads of real empirical data.

They can also see how often a congressman votes with their party, how many votes they've missed, all the bills they've proposed, and check their contact information. Moreover, social media links are provided to the users so they can readily share information from WeWillDecide to their social circle.

Gaining true political insight is more important than ever as U.S. voters are getting ready to face next year's midterm elections . They are once again deciding the seats in the House of Representatives and Senate. In this political climate, it's key that citizens truly understand politicians' stance on the issues to make better-informed decisions.

"The information presented on WeWillDecide is directly taken from public government sources. There is no advertising. My site accepts no money from any entity except the users," says founder Kelly Riordan. "The site is built for and funded by the users only. My only allegiance is to the users. The public must have a place to get trustworthy information," she underlines.

The ultimate goal is to show the average American an entirely different way to perform independent political research without interference. The platform allows the users to keep their own council and develop their opinions without any outside influence.

