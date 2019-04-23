What Mothers Need Most for Mother's Day is Really Good Laughs

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unless they have a brother or two, most women are genuinely surprised by just how amusing, gross, and silly their sons can be. Diane Auten, a professor of speech communication, was no exception.

The Joys of Raising Boys: the Good, the Bad, and the Hilarious Diane Auten with the guys in her life.

She wrote down the crazy questions her sons Bradley and Nate asked in the first ten years of their lives and recorded the conversations that ensued after she answered them. Some of those stories were a big hit on social media where her followers begged her to put them in a book. The result is The Joys of Raising Boys: the Good, the Bad, and the Hilarious (Author Academy Elite).

"Kids are the most hysterical and entertaining beings on Earth," Auten says. Moreover, she opens her book with a quote from actor, comedian and screenwriter Ray Romano: "Having children is like living in a frat house. Nobody sleeps, everything is broken and there's a lot of throwing up."

Knowing what a difficult job motherhood can be, Auten wants to give mothers everywhere a priceless present—the ability to laugh aloud and compare notes on the funny situations little boys naturally create around them. Being a "boymom" is totally optional to enjoying this topic.

In an interview, Auten can talk about:

Surprising things little boys say about sex and their bodies

Boys and their brutal honesty

What makes the mother-son relationship so special

How to connect better with the boys in our lives

Praise for The Joys of Raising Boys

"Diane nailed this lighthearted and one-of-a-kind memoir. While you will laugh at all of her funny stories and quotes, you can also feel her deep connection with her sons. The Joys of Raising Boys will not only make you smile, but will also simultaneously give you insight on how to communicate better with the boys in your life." —Michelle Sorro, Television Host and Author of The Voice of Gratitude: Celebrating the Gift of Friendship

"If you have ever wondered what it is really like raising boys, then look no further than Diane Auten's momoir, The Joys of Raising Boys. These stories will have you laughing and wondering how she survived. Her ability to connect so well with her boys will warm your heart and leave you in stitches!"—Beth Giusti, Mom blogger at Real Life Mama Drama

"This book is a must-read for any boymom! It's hilarious, heartfelt, and very relatable. Although raising boys is an adventure and sometimes difficult, Diane does a wonderful job describing the fun of being a boymom. I guarantee this book will make you laugh and will help you understand the joy that comes with raising boys."—Tiffany O'Connor, Co-Author of The Unofficial Guide to Surviving Life with Boys

About Diane Auten

Diane Auten is a full-time college professor at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, Calif., a professional speaker, and consultant in the area of communication. She lives on the beautiful Central Coast of California where she enjoys cooking, camping, teaching Zumba, and spending time with her husband, teenage sons and dogs.

