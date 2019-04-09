What the Public Must Know About This Summer's Planned 5G Network Rollout

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecommunications companies routinely tout the speed and clarity of their networks as they continually invest in infrastructure to improve and keep up with the demands of a technological-based world. This June, it is likely that the fifth-generation network known as 5G will make its debut with little debate on the health issues of microwave radiation that it uses; that is why Dr. Beverly Jensen welcomes the opportunity to create a worldwide dialogue that has so far proven elusive.

Beverly Jensen

Dr. Jensen asserts that anyone who is concerned about the health and welfare of people, wildlife, and the planet needs to be made aware of the potential side effects of 5G.

In an interview, she can talk about:

Studies on the health risks of 5G

Ways 5G is a game-changer with far more antennas and cell towers that are lower to the ground and literally around every corner

Why U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal concluded in a Senate hearing, "We're kind of flying blind here as far as health and safety are concerned." Or are we? Telecoms know more than they're admitting

concluded in a Senate hearing, "We're kind of flying blind here as far as health and safety are concerned." Or are we? Telecoms know more than they're admitting Petitions from scientists and physicians around the world concerning consequences of cancer, DNA damage, irreparable damage to wildlife and to the Earth's ozone layer

Ways Facebook is stifling debate on this important health issue

About Beverly Jensen

Beverly A. Jensen, Ph.D., is a life-long practitioner of the natural healing arts and a wellness warrior. After managing a health project in the Czech Republic that used the internet for health promotion, Dr. Jensen created in 2003, Women's Medicine Bowl, a website for information and education on natural healing systems. Her upcoming book is 21st Century Rx: Health Hacks to Treat, Cure, and Prevent Chronic Dis-ease.

Contact: Beverly Jensen, (202) 725-9520; (206) 905-9720; 212393@email4pr.com; www.WomensMedicineBowl.com

SOURCE Beverly Jensen