What's happening With These Auto Dealerships Stocks? -- AutoNation, CarMax, Cars.com, and Carvana

AutoNation

On Wednesday, shares in Florida headquartered AutoNation Inc. rose slightly by 0.87%, ending the day at $47.49. The stock recorded a trading volume of 582,813 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.30% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 2.96%. Moreover, shares of AutoNation, which through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.52.

On April 10th, 2018, AutoNation announced that it will release its financial results for Q1 2018 on May 01st, 2018. Mike Jackson, Chairman, CEo, and President; Lance Iserman, Executive Vice President of Sales and COO; Scott Arnold, Executive Vice President of Customer Care and Brand Extensions; and Cheryl Miller, Executive Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call and audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET that same day.

CarMax

Shares in Virginia-based CarMax Inc. ended the day 0.48% higher at $63.27 with a total trading volume of 1.55 million shares. In the last month and over the past year, the stock has gained 1.25% and 13.77%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 2.02%. Furthermore, shares of CarMax, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the US, have an RSI of 56.28.

On April 04th, 2018, CarMax announced plans to release its results of Q1 ending May 31st, 2018 on June 22nd, 2018, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Company also plans to host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on that date. Information on this conference call will be available in June 2018 on the Company's investor information homepage.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm Buckingham Research upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

Cars.com

At the close of trading yesterday, shares in Illinois headquartered Cars.com Inc. finished 0.38% higher at $28.93 with a total trading volume of 714,556 shares. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.97% and 7.51%, respectively. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the US, have an RSI of 51.89.

On March 22nd, 2018, research firm The Benchmark Company initiated a 'Hold' rating on the Company's stock.

On April 16th, 2018, Cars.com has named the 2018 Ford Expedition the "Best Full-Size SUV of 2018," following extensive testing in the Full-Size SUV Challenge, which put four of the most popular vehicles in the segment against each other in a series of intensive head-to-head testing. This is the first time that the Publisher has tested the full-size SUV category, which included the following Challenge competitors: Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada, and Toyota Sequoia.

Carvana

Arizona headquartered Carvana Co.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 949,154 shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 503,800 shares. The stock closed the day 1.06% lower at $29.78. The Company's shares have advanced 46.20% in the past month and 46.12% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 41.74% and 60.19%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Carvana have an RSI of 76.66.

On April 17th, 2018, Carvana (CVNA) has acquired fellow technology innovator Car360 - accelerating the former's 360-degree photo technology capabilities with 3D computer vision and augmented reality. The full Car360 team will transition to CVNA, including Founder Bruno Francois, CEO John Hanger, and Chief Computer Vision Scientist Grant Schindler, Ph.D.

