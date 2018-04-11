What's Happening With These Business Services Stocks? -- ABM Industries, Alliance Data Systems, Apptio, and Aquantia

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ABM, ADS, APTI, and AQ which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. The Business Services sector is usually directly proportional to the broader economy, which is currently quite favorable, according to a Zacks report. It further noted that a rise in GDP, an improving employment scenario, inflation approaching 2%, easing of the US dollar, and momentum in oil prices are all signs of improvement in the US economy, which in turn should boost the sector. Pre-market, WallStEquities.com monitors the following stocks: ABM Industries Inc. (NYSE: ABM), Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE: ADS), Apptio Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI), and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

On Tuesday, shares in New York headquartered ABM Industries Inc. rose 1.18%, ending the day at $32.52. The stock recorded a trading volume of 412,898 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 8.07%. Moreover, shares of ABM Industries, which provides integrated facility solutions in the US and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.66.

On March 29th, 2018, ABM Industries has been named a preferred partner and awarded a five-year janitorial services contract at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B by LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the private operator and developer of Terminal B. This includes servicing the existing Terminal B as well as the new, state-of-the-art terminal that will open in phases through 2022.

Shares in Plano, Texas headquartered Alliance Data Systems Corp. ended the day 2.00% higher at $210.45 with a total trading volume of 466,599 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 10.16%. Shares of the Company, which provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 38.36.

On March 13th, 2018, Alliance Data Systems' card services business, a provider of private label, co-brand, and business card programs, has received BenchmarkPortal's "Center of Excellence" certification for the 13th time - a record for the Financial Services/Credit category. The "Center of Excellence" certification is presented to the top 10% of all customer care centers, based on quality, cost, efficiency, effectiveness, and overall performance.

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in Bellevue, Washington headquartered Apptio Inc. finished 0.25% lower at $28.44 with a total trading volume of 245,792 shares. The stock has advanced 18.55% over the previous three months and 151.90% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.13% and 30.63%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides cloud-based technology business management solutions to enterprises, have an RSI of 51.04.

On March 23rd, 2018, Apptio announced that it has closed its offering of convertible senior notes due 2023 for gross proceeds of $143.75 million. The proceeds include the full exercise of the $18.75 million option to purchase additional notes granted by the Company to the initial purchasers.

San Jose, California headquartered Aquantia Corp.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 224,727 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 4.08% higher at $15.32. The Company's shares have advanced 43.98% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.96% and 17.17%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Aquantia, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide, have an RSI of 46.30.

On March 14th, 2018, research firm Needham reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $15 a share to $20 a share.

