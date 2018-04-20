What's Happening With These Communication Services Stocks? -- 8x8, Boingo Wireless, BT Group, and Crown Castle

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on EGHT, WIFI, BT, and CCI which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com revisits the Diversified Telecommunication Services industry, which includes alternative carriers, providers of communications, and high-density data transmission services primarily through a high bandwidth/fiber-optic cable network. In this morning's lineup are these four stocks: 8x8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI), BT Group PLC (NYSE: BT), and Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

8x8 Inc.

On Thursday, shares in San Jose, California headquartered 8x8 Inc. rose 3.59%, ending the day at $20.20. The stock recorded a trading volume of 970,370 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 875,430 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.76% in the last month, 24.69% over the previous three months, and 37.41% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.56% and 32.36%, respectively. Moreover, shares of 8x8, which provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.23.

On April 18th, 2018, 8x8 Inc. announced that channel industry veteran and former channel leader for CenturyLink and Westcon Group, Bill Corbin, has joined the Company in the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Channels & Alliances. Reporting directly to CEO Vikram Verma, Mr. Corbin will be responsible for further accelerating the Company's channel growth and momentum, and driving adoption of the newly launched X Series, the next generation enterprise system of engagement and intelligence.

On April 19th, 2018, research firm Oppenheimer initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock.

Boingo Wireless

Shares in Los Angeles, California headquartered Boingo Wireless Inc. ended the day 3.30% lower at $24.60 with a total trading volume of 238,074 shares. In the previous three months and over the past year, the stock has gained 8.61% and 75.09%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 200-day moving average by 11.21%. Furthermore, shares of Boingo Wireless, which together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices, have an RSI of 44.40. Today's complimentary research report on WIFI is accessible at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=WIFI

BT Group

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in London, the UK headquartered BT Group PLC finished 2.65% lower at $16.91. A total volume of 3.01 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.28 million shares. The stock has advanced 7.50% in the last month. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 2.90%. Additionally, shares of BT Group, which provides communications services worldwide, has an RSI of 57.01. Register now for your free research document on BT at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BT

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp.'s (REIT) shares recorded a trading volume of 4.31 million shares at the end of yesterday's session, which was above their three months average volume of 3.02 million shares. The stock closed the day 3.71% lower at $102.64. The Company's shares have advanced 6.34% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 3.38%. Additionally, shares of Crown Castle, which owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major US market, have an RSI of 38.12.

On April 18th, 2018, Crown Castle International reported its results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018. Site rental revenues for Q1 2018 were $1,153 million, net income was $114 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $763 million. Adjusted funds from operations during the quarter were $558 million, and capital expenditures were approximately $370 million.

