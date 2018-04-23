What's Happening With These Credit Services Stocks? -- American Express, Blackhawk Network, China Commercial Credit, and LM Funding America

www.wallstequities.com/registration

American Express

On Friday, shares in New York headquartered American Express Co. recorded a trading volume of 5.59 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 4.13 million shares. The stock ended at $100.79, declining 1.54% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 25.96% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.28% and 8.67%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of American Express, which together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64.57.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm Citigroup initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $110 per share.

Blackhawk Network Holdings

Pleasanton, California headquartered Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.'s stock finished last Friday's session flat at $44.90. A total volume of 858,421 shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 8.85% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.31% and 8.67%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Blackhawk Network, which provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 61.29.

China Commercial Credit

At the close of trading on Friday, shares in Wujiang, China-based China Commercial Credit Inc. saw a drop of 2.50%, ending the day at $1.16. The stock recorded a trading volume of 18,511 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 9.17%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, operates as a microcredit company in China, have an RSI of 44.56.

LM Funding America

Tampa, Florida-based LM Funding America Inc.'s shares ended the day 2.78% lower at $0.66 with a total trading volume of 48,354 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 42.36%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company, have an RSI of 31.13.

