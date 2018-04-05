What's Happening With These Mortgage Investment Stocks? -- Hilltop, Nationstar Mortgage, Ocwen Financial, and Santander Consumer USA

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on HTH, NSM, OCN, and SC which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com follows the Mortgage Investment space, which includes companies that focus primarily on investing in mortgaged-backed securities and other real estate activities. Under observation this morning are these four stocks: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NSM), Ocwen Financial Corp. (NYSE: OCN), and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Hilltop Holdings

On Wednesday, shares in Dallas, Texas headquartered Hilltop Holdings Inc. climbed 2.34%, ending the day at $23.63. The stock recorded a trading volume of 845,368 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 381,000 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 5.56%. Moreover, shares of Hilltop, which provides banking and financial products and services, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.11.

On March 29th, 2018, Hilltop Holdings (HTH) has launched a new merchant banking business, Hilltop Opportunity Partners ("HOP"), to pursue investment opportunities across a variety of sectors and capital structures. As part of HTH, HOP will focus on long- and short-term, non-control investments. The effort will be led by HTH Executive Vice President Mark Plunkett, who will serve as Chief Investment Officer and head of HOP, and HTH Vice President Peter Lynch.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings

Shares in Coppell, Texas headquartered Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. ended the day 0.06% lower at $17.99 with a total trading volume of 209,025 shares. In the last month and over the past year, the stock has gained 1.52% and 13.57%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.38% and 0.51%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Nationstar Mortgage, which provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services primarily to single-family residences in the US, have an RSI of 49.66.

On April 03rd, 2018, Mr. Cooper, a consumer brand of Nationstar Mortgage LLC which is the operating company of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings, announced a design thinking initiative to develop mobile-friendly solutions that reimagine the experience of homeownership for customers. Mr. Cooper is also launching a web and mobile-based loan tracker as part of its new digital mortgage experience.

Ocwen Financial

At the close of trading on Wednesday, shares in West Palm Beach, Florida headquartered Ocwen Financial Corp. finished 1.66% higher at $4.28 with a total trading volume of 945,613 shares. The stock has advanced 12.63% in the last month and 37.62% over the previous three months. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 14.42% and 31.48%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Ocwen Financial, which originates and services loans in the US, the US Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines, have an RSI of 60.61.

On March 28th, 2018, Ocwen Financial announced that in 2017, it helped approximately 45,650 families avoid foreclosure and remain in their homes. The Company works directly with homeowners, who are behind in making their mortgage payments, as well as through non-profit agencies to find loan modification solutions that allow homeowners to become current on their mortgage.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Dallas, Texas headquartered Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 2.08 million shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 0.50% higher at $16.11. The Company's shares have advanced 24.59% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.85%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the US, have an RSI of 44.37.

On March 30th, 2018, Santander Consumer announced that it recently unveiled a new company website, with the singular goal of improving the overall customer experience. The new site features an intuitive and clean design built specifically to help customers find the information and resources they need, quickly and easily.

