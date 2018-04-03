What's Happening With These Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Stocks? -- Recon Technology, Andeavor Logistics, Archrock, and Baker Hughes

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Recon Technology

On Monday, shares in Beijing, China headquartered Recon Technology Ltd saw a decline of 4.24%, ending the day at $1.13. The stock recorded a trading volume of 64,978 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 12.86%. Moreover, shares of Recon Technology, which provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in China, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 29.44. Get the full research report on RCON for free by clicking below at:

Andeavor Logistics

Shares in San Antonio, Texas headquartered Andeavor Logistics L.P. ended the day 0.20% higher at $44.90 with a total trading volume of 516,809 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 6.80%. Shares of the Company, which owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the US, have an RSI of 44.44.

On March 15th, 2018, in response to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's ("FERC") announcement that it would be revising its policy regarding income tax allowances in the rates of pipelines operated by MLPs, Andeavor Logistics said that the Company anticipates that the ruling may only have a possible annual negative impact to its net earnings and EBITDA of less than $10 million, which reflects the entire potential impact of changes in the FERC corporate tax allowance. Today's complimentary research report on ANDX is accessible at:

Archrock

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Archrock Inc. finished 4.57% lower at $8.35. A total volume of 1.19 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.15 million shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 11.55%. Additionally, shares of Archrock, which provides natural gas contract compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in the US, have an RSI of 35.00.

On March 22nd, 2018, research firm JP Morgan upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Overweight'. Register now for your free research document on AROC at:

Baker Hughes

Houston, Texas headquartered Baker Hughes, a GE company's shares recorded a trading volume of 4.74 million shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day flat at $27.77. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 6.16%. Additionally, shares of Baker Hughes, which provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 39.34.

On March 22nd, 2018, Baker Hughes announced that it will issue its results for Q1 ending March 31st, 2018 on April 20th, 2018, at 6:45 a.m. ET. The Company will hold a webcast beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET that same day to discuss its results. The webcast may be accessed on the Company's investors website.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'. Click on the link below and see our free report BHGE at:

