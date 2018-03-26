What's new in Charlotte, North Carolina this spring

MORE ROOM AT THE INN

Approximately 7,600 new hotel rooms are slated for the Charlotte region through 2020. In 2018, 17 hotels, a total of 1,907 rooms, are projected to open; these include the 300-room dual-branded AC Hotel and Residence Inn Charlotte City Center in Uptown and a 123-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites in South End. In 2019, Center City's Stonewall Station project will welcome two 181-room hotels—a Home2 Suites by Hilton and an EVEN Hotel. And slated for early 2020 is the 254-room Grand Bohemian Charlotte, which is slated to break ground this quarter. Read more here.

CATCHING THE LIGHT RAIL AND A BITE

Charlotte's LYNX Blue Line light rail extension (BLE) opened the same day Spectrum Center hosted the NCAA basketball tournament. The BLE adds 11 stops and 9.3 miles to its current footprint, connecting the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to South Charlotte. While the city's overall culinary scene has exploded with notable additions, including Zeppelin and The Suffolk Punch, the BLE has facilitated the development of a corridor of restaurants, breweries and other watering holes best explored by rail. Notable stations include New Bern, Bland and 36th Street. Read more here.

THE SOUL OF THE COMMUNITY

Over the past year, African-American chefs and restaurant owners have become voices of inclusivity in the Charlotte region's food community. At the same time, the city has experienced an uptick in events featuring restaurants owned by African-Americans. Examples include Soul Food Sessions, also recently touted by Food & Wine, Charlotte Black Restaurant Week and Black Food-Truck Fridays. Read more here.

