What's new this spring in Costa Rica?

2018 International Festival of the Arts. This year's International Festival of the Arts (FIA) will be taking over the city of San Jose during the first two weeks of April and will include a total of 92 artistic groups, 18 participating countries and 162 presentations. Under the slogan "The Window to Discover Art", the FIA will bring together over 1,100 professionals across eighteen locations, which include theaters and different parks and plazas throughout San Jose. This year's honorary guest country is Colombia, and the shows and presentations will make reference to peace and the construction of the peace process.

The Festival will have special programming that includes the best of international art, through a selection of works that seeks the appropriation of public space. The event will also feature the participation of entrepreneurs from the Costa Rican creative and cultural industries, divided into four categories: design, crafts, audiovisual and publishing. Considered one of the largest events to take place in the capital city, FIA is a must-attend event for art lovers. For more information, click here.

The National Convention Center. This spring, Costa Rica will further solidify its place as a top choice for business travelers with the inauguration of a new smart event space: the country's first National Convention Center. A modern sustainable construction developed on 25 acres, the convention center is located near the Juan Santamaria International Airport and only six miles from the bustling capital city, San Jose.

The center will feature a main hall that holds up to 4,000 delegates, six conference rooms, six meeting rooms, a business center and VIP Lounge. Other features include rainwater recycling, solar energy water heating systems, high-tech energy-efficient air conditioning, LED lighting systems with solar panels, naturally lit interior spaces and the latest in audio/visual technology equipment. With all these services and amenities available, Costa Rica continues to set the stage for memorable group experiences. For more information, click here.

The Gran Hotel Costa Rica. In May 2018, the Gran Hotel Costa Rica, which is affiliated with Hilton Worldwide and Hilton Curio Collection, will re-open after a complete transformation. Famously known as the hotel where John F. Kennedy stayed during his visit to the country in 1963, the Gran Hotel Costa Rica is the only hotel in San Jose declared by the government as a historical and architectural monument. It is located in the heart of the capital, surrounded by national museums, plazas and scenic walking boulevards. Located in front of the National Theater since 1930, the hotel has witnessed the urban transformation of San Jose during the last 88 years.

The design renovations being unveiled will include: updated rooms with sophisticated furnishings and state-of-the-art technology; an impressive modern lobby; a redesigned executive lounge with panoramic bar; meeting rooms and an innovative restaurant concept. Travelers in search of cultural and natural attractions in one place will find both in the Central Valley region, where architectural jewels like The Gran Hotel Costa Rica await.

Costa Rica's bio-diverse terrain attracts visitors from around the world. It is an all-ages playground, thrill-seeker's dream vacation, foodie haven and ideal sanctuary that awakens the mind, body and soul. From mountain ranges to rain forests, to active volcanoes, cloud forests and breathtaking beaches, Costa Rica has it all for visitors this spring.

About Costa Rica

Set between Nicaragua and Panama, Costa Rica offers visitors an abundance of unique wildlife, landscapes and climates -- meaning a trip to this Central American country is anything but run-of-the-mill. The country proudly shelters approximately five percent of the known biodiversity in the world and has become a global leader in sustainable practices. Visitors to Costa Rica enjoy a highly organized tourism infrastructure offering a broad terrain of activities and accommodations.

About Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT)

Established in 1955, the Costa Rica Tourism Board (the ICT), alongside its partners in the private sector, spearheads the vital task of regulating and promoting Costa Rica's extensive tourism offerings.

